Texas Dad Breaks Windshield to Rescue Baby Accidentally Locked in Car On 100-Degree Day: Watch

A Texas family quickly scrambled to free an infant who was accidentally locked in the family car on a hot July day

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 26, 2023 04:35PM EDT

A father in Texas took matters into his own hands after his baby accidentally got locked in the car amid the current southern heatwave.

The man's car was in the parking lot of a grocery store in Harlingen, Texas on Wednesday when he accidentally locked his keys inside the car before he got his infant out.

Video taken of the incident shows the man desperately hitting his windshield with a crowbar to try to get access to the car on a day when temperatures were expected to top 100 degrees.

Controversial TikTok Tip Might Just Help Parents Never Forget a Child in a Hot Car Again

Once he made a large enough break in the windshield, the man's wife climbed through the window and into the backseat, where their baby was safe. She carefully got the baby out of the car seat and passed him to his dad through the broken windshield.

Police and EMTs arrived at the scene just moments later, where they were able to determine the baby was okay. No charges were filed.

This year, 14 children — two in Texas — between the ages of 5 months and 6 years old have died in hot car deaths, according to Kids and Car Safety data. 

