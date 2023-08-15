A Slain Man Found Wrapped in Plastic Was Allegedly Having Affair with Boss's Wife — Now Boss & Wife Are Charged

Francisco Romero, 32, was initially reported missing before deputies found his body wrapped in plastic on his boss' property

By
Liam Quinn
Liam Quinn

Liam Quinn is a crime reporter for People Magazine.

Published on August 15, 2023 05:08PM EDT
Narciso Bano was charged with murder and Francisca Carrizales was charged with tampering with a human corpse
Photo:

Harris County Sheriff's Office 

A Texas husband and wife were both charged with murder after a dead body was found duct-taped and wrapped in plastic on their property in Harris County, police say, according to reports from Fox 26 Houston, KHOU 11 and KPRC 2 and other outlets.

On Aug. 15, Harris County Sheriff’s deputies found the body of Francisco Romero, who had been reported missing by his wife, on the property belonging to Narciso Banos and his wife, Francisca Carrizales, according to KHOU 11. 

Banos and Carrizales were charged after admitting their involvement in the incident to deputies, the Sheriff’s office told the outlets. According to jail records, the Banos is charged with murder, aggravated kidnapping and tampering with a human corpse. KHOU 11 reported that Carrizales is facing the same charges.

Fox 26 Houston, KHOU 11 and KPRC 2 and others, citing court documents, report that Banos allegedly said he killed Romero, his employee, because he allegedly discovered that Romero was having an affair with Carrizales. 

Romero’s wife reported him missing after he allegedly texted her to tell her he was spending the night at Banos’ property, the news reports said.

Prosecutors say Romero’s wife called Banos on [Aug. 11] after Romero didn't answer his phone, reports KPRC 2. Banos, according to prosecutors, revealed the affair to the victim's wife, and further stated that he had pistol-whipped Romero before leaving the property, according to the outlet.

Furthermore, court documents allege that Banos tied up Romero and then beat him with the end of a rifle and the grip of a pistol, according to reports.

The three news outlets, citing prosecutors, also reported that Banos and Carrizales allegedly left the property to run errands and, when they returned, determined that Romero was dead.

When deputies arrived on scene to search for Romero, they found his body wrapped in plastic and secured with tape inside a building on the property, according to Fox 26.

It is not clear if Banos or Carrizales have entered a plea or who their attorneys are.

Anyone with information related to this case is urged to contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

