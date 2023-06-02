One of the Texas cheerleaders who was shot after accidentally getting into the wrong car has spoken out about the ordeal for the first time.

Payton Washington, 18, sat down with Good Morning America co-anchor Michael Strahan this week and said she was “throwing up blood” following the shooting, which occurred after her teammate Heather Roth, 21, misidentified a car in a Texas parking lot on April 18.

Washington was left with a shattered spleen and “two holes” in her stomach, and was initially in critical condition after the shooting, she said on GMA while recalling the harrowing event.

“And my diaphragm had two holes in it," she added. "And then they had to remove a lobe from my pancreas. I had 32 staples.”



Washington had returned from cheer practice just after midnight with Roth and two other cheerleaders on the night of the incident.



According to authorities, the shooting happened after Roth had gotten out of their teammate’s car and tried to enter a vehicle she mistook for her own at an H-E-B supermarket in Elgin, Texas, only to realize a man in the passenger seat.

Washington was critically injured in the Texas shooting. GoFundMe

After returning to her friend’s car, the man — identified as Pedro Tello Rodriguez Jr. — then got out and approached Roth and Washington inside and allegedly shot at them.

"I was actually texting and [eating] Twizzlers," Washington said on GMA, describing the moments before the shooting.



“I didn't know where [the shooting] was coming from or anything, but it being so loud that my ears were ringing,” Washington continued.

She realized “something was wrong” soon after the cheerleaders drove off mid-shooting, as she “saw blood on [her] seat,” she explained on GMA. “Whenever we pulled over and opened the door, that's when I was throwing up blood,”

“We were trying to get away," she continued. "I really was just telling myself to breathe. It was hard to breathe because of my diaphragm.”

The cheerleader underwent life-saving procedures, and added that she also went through a lot of pain post surgery.

“Hurting to walk or stand is really weird when, a week before, you were doing a bunch of flips, running the track, and doing long jump, and all this stuff,” Washington said.



Rodriguez, 25, is charged with felony deadly conduct following the shooting. It is unclear if he's retained an attorney to speak on his behalf or entered a plea.

Following the traumatic incident, Washington says she is focused on moving on.

“[Rodriguez] did what he did, and I'm just gonna try and get through it. There's no point in me really thinking about what he did,” the cheerleader said on GMA.

