An 8-year-old Texas boy riding in a truck with his mother on Friday afternoon was killed in an accident after a truck allegedly blew a stop sign at an intersection, striking the vehicle carrying the child.

The boy, Thomas Berry, was pronounced dead after being transported to a hospital in Dallas while his mother, 48-year-old Tara Lynn Wright-Berry, was taken to a local hospital in Canton, Texas, with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the accident happened 11 miles southwest of Canton and that the driver of the other truck, Miguel Castro-Govea, 31, was arrested for allegedly causing the crash. He was first taken to the same Canton hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver was charged with criminal negligent homicide and is being held in the Van Zandt County Jail, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. It's not immediately clear if he has entered a plea or retained an attorney.

Both vehicles were 2017 pickup trucks, say authorities.

Meanwhile, the Berry family is mourning the loss of a son they say loved baseball.

“Thomas was on the Canton Astros coach pitch baseball team,” the family said in a GoFundMe page, which has raised tens of thousands of dollars in recent days to aid the family. “He was excited to play on the team because his favorite color was orange. He loved playing with his teammates and had found a new spot as the Astros catcher.”

Tara said her son “was so excited about baseball this year that he even slept in his hat and jersey some nights,” according to the fundraiser page, which noted the crash took place near the family’s home.

The Canton Youth Recreation Association said on Facebook that it will host a benefit baseball tournament in June, with “only one goal and that is to raise as much money to help the Berry family in a time that we wish on no one.”

Police say an investigation into the crash is still ongoing. It was a cloudy day, but road conditions were listed as dry, according to the Texas Department of Safety report. Both Thomas and his mother were wearing their seatbelts, the report says.

A funeral for Thomas will be held Sunday in Canton.