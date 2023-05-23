Boy, 8, Who Loved Baseball So Much He Slept in Uniform Is Killed When Driver Allegedly Goes Through Stop Sign

“He was excited to play on the team because his favorite color was orange," a fundraiser for Thomas Berry's family said

By
Sean Neumann
Sean Neumann

Sean Neumann is a journalist from Chicago, Ill.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 23, 2023 02:58 PM
Thomas Berry
Thomas Berry. Photo:

Tara Wright-Berry/Facebook

An 8-year-old Texas boy riding in a truck with his mother on Friday afternoon was killed in an accident after a truck allegedly blew a stop sign at an intersection, striking the vehicle carrying the child.

The boy, Thomas Berry, was pronounced dead after being transported to a hospital in Dallas while his mother, 48-year-old Tara Lynn Wright-Berry, was taken to a local hospital in Canton, Texas, with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the accident happened 11 miles southwest of Canton and that the driver of the other truck, Miguel Castro-Govea, 31, was arrested for allegedly causing the crash. He was first taken to the same Canton hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver was charged with criminal negligent homicide and is being held in the Van Zandt County Jail, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. It's not immediately clear if he has entered a plea or retained an attorney.

Both vehicles were 2017 pickup trucks, say authorities.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Meanwhile, the Berry family is mourning the loss of a son they say loved baseball.

“Thomas was on the Canton Astros coach pitch baseball team,” the family said in a GoFundMe page, which has raised tens of thousands of dollars in recent days to aid the family. “He was excited to play on the team because his favorite color was orange. He loved playing with his teammates and had found a new spot as the Astros catcher.”

Tara said her son “was so excited about baseball this year that he even slept in his hat and jersey some nights,” according to the fundraiser page, which noted the crash took place near the family’s home.

The Canton Youth Recreation Association said on Facebook that it will host a benefit baseball tournament in June, with “only one goal and that is to raise as much money to help the Berry family in a time that we wish on no one.”

Police say an investigation into the crash is still ongoing. It was a cloudy day, but road conditions were listed as dry, according to the Texas Department of Safety report. Both Thomas and his mother were wearing their seatbelts, the report says.

A funeral for Thomas will be held Sunday in Canton.

Related Articles
Hershy Scwhartz
Groom-to-Be Was Killed in Wendy’s Parking Lot a Week Before Wedding, Suspect Arrested 350 Miles Away
LaShawn Thompson
Death of Ga. Man in Bedbug-Infested Jail Cell Ruled as Homicide
Madeline Molina Pantoja: https://scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.net/v/t39.30808-6/313885495_454372130136103_2386148109712450463_n.jpg?stp=cp6_dst-jpg&_nc_cat=106&ccb=1-7&_nc_sid=8bfeb9&_nc_ohc=S-9U8jDawqgAX8sBQxP&_nc_ht=scontent-lga3-1.xx&oh=00_AfDunFNVYlqkXJGaaQwRkIHryxBTPNgYU0M-18OTXi-xQA&oe=6469F7AD
Missing Texas Woman's Remains Found 10 Days After Disappearance, Man Arrested
melissa highsmith
Texas Woman Kidnapped from Home 51 Years Ago as Toddler Changes Name Back to One Given by Parents
2 Twin Newborns Found Dead in Trash Bags in Ohio
2 Twin Newborns Found Dead in Trash Bin in Ohio
Tracy Vanderhulst, Age 38, Resident of Yucaipa. http://nixle.us/EG269. San Bernardino County Sheriff
Calif. 'Teacher of the Year' Accused of Sexually Abusing 16-Year-Old: 'May Be Additional Victims'
Lexi Rubio
How a Uvalde Mother Turned Her Grief into Action: 'I Want Children to Have a Chance to Grow Up'
Norelis Mendoza, A South Jersey mom who was reported missing on Mother’s Day was found dead in North Jersey
Arrest Made in Death of N.J. Mom Who Was First Reported Missing on Mother's Day: 'Act of Domestic Violence'
Bryan Kohberger, left, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022, looks toward his attorney, public defender Anne Taylor, right, during a hearing in Latah County District Court, Jan. 5, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho. Investigators seized stained bedding, strands of what looked like hair and a single glove — but no weapon — when they searched the Washington state apartment of Kohberger, a graduate student, charged with stabbing four University of Idaho students to death, according to court documents newly unsealed on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023.
Idaho Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger Stands Silent in Court — Judge Enters Not Guilty Plea for Him: Reports
Utah Man Confesses to Murder of Wife and Her Parents Near Salt Lake City
Utah Man Phones Police to Tell Them He's Killed Wife and In-Laws Near Salt Lake City
Police Line tape at a crime scene
Florida Child, 2, Dies After Parents Allegedly Leave Girl in Hot Car For 14 Hours
Police Line tape at a crime scene
Toddler, 3, Shoots 2 People, Leading to the Arrest of a Man Wanted for Murder: Police
Daniel Penny Breaks His Silence After N.Y.C. Subway Chokehold Killing of Jordan Neely
Daniel Penny Breaks His Silence After N.Y.C. Subway Chokehold Killing of Jordan Neely
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime scene do not cross caution tape at night.
3 Dead, 2 Injured in Shooting at Missouri Nightclub
Forsyth County Sheriff Office
Mother Arrested Nearly 4 Years After Abandoned 'Baby India' Discovered Alive in Plastic Bag
152 King Street in Wallace, Idaho https://www.google.com/maps/place/152+King+St,+Wallace,+ID+83873/@47.4688045,-115.9332567,3a,45y,280.16h,90.17t/data=!3m6!1e1!3m4!1sq3AbqdCWn9ruKp9R1SaM0g!2e0!7i16384!8i8192!4m7!3m6!1s0x53605878e1183bdb:0xf93a358055831019!8m2!3d47.4688451!4d-115.9336836!10e5!16s%2Fg%2F11cpmb26pq
Pregnant Woman and Her Toddler Fatally Shot in What Authorities Believe to be a Murder-Suicide