Texas Airport Worker Who Was 'Ingested' into Plane Engine Died by Suicide, Medical Examiner Rules

An airport worker who was “ingested” into a plane engine on Friday night at Texas’ San Antonio International Airport died by suicide, a medical examiner has ruled.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office said the ground worker died of blunt and sharp force injuries and that the manner of death was listed as suicide, per CNN, NBC News and the Associated Press. The worker was identified as David Renner, 27, reported the AP.

Delta Flight 1111 was taxiing to a gate after arriving from Los Angeles when the incident occurred at 10:25 p.m. local time, the National Transportation Safety Board previously said in a statement, per NBC News.

According to the outlet, an investigation by the NTSB has been canceled following the medical examiner’s ruling. "The NTSB will not be opening an investigation into this event. There were no operational safety issues with either the airplane or the airport," the agency said in a statement.



San Antonio International Airport where the incident occurred on Friday evening. Kirby Lee via AP

Following the incident, Delta Airlines released a statement extending condolences to those who knew the victim.

"We are heartbroken and grieving the loss of an aviation family member’s life in San Antonio," the airline said. "Our hearts and full support are with their family, friends and loved ones during this difficult time."



Meanwhile, San Antonio airport officials shared that they're "deeply saddened" by the fatality.

"Our hearts go out to the family of the deceased, and we remain focused on supporting our employees on the ground and ensuring they are being taken care of during this time," they said in a statement.

According to NBC News, counseling has been offered to airport employees following the worker's death.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Unifi, North America's largest provider of aviation services and who works with Delta Airlines, previously said in a statement, "From our initial investigation, this incident was unrelated to Unifi’s operational processes, safety procedures and policies.”

“Out of respect for the deceased, we will not be sharing any additional information. While police and other officials continue to investigate this incident, we defer to them on providing further details."

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.