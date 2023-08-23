Katie Holmes’ $575 Sandals Are Sold Out, but Similar Styles Are Just $63 at the Teva Sale

From lightweight linen pants to airy maxi skirts, Katie Holmes is always wearing pieces that are equal parts comfortable and cool, from head to toe.

Back in May, Holmes was photographed in a pair of practical Teva sandals with one of her go-to combos, the aforementioned maxi skirt with an oversized sweater. Her sandals had a chunky platform sole for shock absorption while walking and adjustable straps to keep the foot in place while in motion.

The exact sandals were from a collaboration with French fashion brand Chloé and sold out quickly, despite their $575 price tag. At the time, we noted that you can get the same silhouette without the Chloé branding for $80. And, while browsing Teva’s end-of-summer sale, we discovered another similar style that’s now $63.

Teva Jadito Universal Sandal

Teva

Like the pair Holmes wore, this on-sale style has a white platform with a black sole and the classic Teva upper with adjustable nylon straps around the ankle and across the top of the foot.

Right now, the Teva Jadito is marked down from $90 to $63, with some sizes already selling out. If your size is no longer available, don’t worry. We combed through the sale to find the best discounts included in Teva’s end-of-summer sale.

Best of Sale: Teva

The women’s sale selection starts at $20 for a strappy flip-flop. You’ll also find a leather version of the Midform Universal Sandal, which has a 1.25-inch platform, and the 1.75-inch Flatform Universal Sandal. Alternatively, there’s the slip-on Universal Slide Sandal, which comes in light green and light brown.

Teva Midform Universal Adorn Sandal

Teva

This iteration of the Midform Universal Sandal has a ruffled textile ribbon on the straps that add an unexpected soft touch to the sandals. In white, they practically look fit for an outdoorsy bride (in a good way). They also come in pastel lavender and Barbie pink.

Keep scrolling for more of the best styles included in Teva’s sale. And if you see something you like in your size, don’t hesitate to check out.

Teva Hurricane Verge Sandal

Teva

Teva Zymic Sandal

Teva

Teva Midform Universal Leather Sandal

Teva

Teva Universal Slide Sandal

Teva

Teva Flatform Universal Sandal

Teva

