Katie Holmes’ $575 Sandals Are Sold Out, but Similar Styles Are Just $63 at the Teva Sale

Sizes are moving quickly

By
Nicola Fumo
Nicola Fumo
Nicola Fumo

Nicola has covered style and culture since 2012, with work published by The New York Times, Vanity Fair, GQ, Harper's Bazaar, Slate, Forbes, and more. She has worked as an editor for Vox Media, Hearst, Forbes, The Daily Beast, and Interview Magazine on projects spanning print, digital, social, video, and podcasts. Originally from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, she now lives between Los Angeles and New York City.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 23, 2023 02:00PM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Katie Holmes is all smiles while talking on her phone and shopping in the Soho Neighborhood of New York City.
Photo:

Elder Ordonez/Splash News Online

From lightweight linen pants to airy maxi skirts, Katie Holmes is always wearing pieces that are equal parts comfortable and cool, from head to toe. 

Back in May, Holmes was photographed in a pair of practical Teva sandals with one of her go-to combos, the aforementioned maxi skirt with an oversized sweater. Her sandals had a chunky platform sole for shock absorption while walking and adjustable straps to keep the foot in place while in motion. 

The exact sandals were from a collaboration with French fashion brand Chloé and sold out quickly, despite their $575 price tag. At the time, we noted that you can get the same silhouette without the Chloé branding for $80. And, while browsing Teva’s end-of-summer sale, we discovered another similar style that’s now $63.

Teva Jadito Universal Sandal

Teva JADITO UNIVERSAL

Teva

Like the pair Holmes wore, this on-sale style has a white platform with a black sole and the classic Teva upper with adjustable nylon straps around the ankle and across the top of the foot. 

Right now, the Teva Jadito is marked down from $90 to $63, with some sizes already selling out. If your size is no longer available, don’t worry. We combed through the sale to find the best discounts included in Teva’s end-of-summer sale

Best of Sale: Teva

The women’s sale selection starts at $20 for a strappy flip-flop. You’ll also find a leather version of the Midform Universal Sandal, which has a 1.25-inch platform, and the 1.75-inch Flatform Universal Sandal. Alternatively, there’s the slip-on Universal Slide Sandal, which comes in light green and light brown.

Teva Midform Universal Adorn Sandal

Teva MIDFORM UNIVERSAL ADORN

Teva

This iteration of the Midform Universal Sandal has a ruffled textile ribbon on the straps that add an unexpected soft touch to the sandals. In white, they practically look fit for an outdoorsy bride (in a good way). They also come in pastel lavender and Barbie pink.

Keep scrolling for more of the best styles included in Teva’s sale. And if you see something you like in your size, don’t hesitate to check out. 

Teva Hurricane Verge Sandal

Teva HURRICANE VERGE

Teva

Teva Zymic Sandal

Teva ZYMIC

Teva

Teva Midform Universal Leather Sandal

Teva MIDFORM UNIVERSAL LEATHER

Teva

Teva Universal Slide Sandal

Teva Universal Slide Sandal

Teva

Teva Flatform Universal Sandal

Teva FLATFORM UNIVERSAL

Teva

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

T3 Hair Tools Sale
T3 Hair Tools Are on Sale for a Limited Time — Including the Best Travel Hair Dryer We Tested
LDW: PO Tested - Crest Whitening Emulsions Leave-on Teeth Whitening Gel Kit Tout
The Best Teeth Whitening Kit We Tested Shows Results in Just 30 Minutes — and It’s on Sale Before Labor Day
LDW: MATTRESS DEALS TOUT
The 15 Best Labor Day Mattress Deals — Save Up to $2,750
Related Articles
T3 Hair Tools Sale
T3 Hair Tools Are on Sale for a Limited Time — Including the Best Travel Hair Dryer We Tested
LDW: MATTRESS DEALS TOUT
The 15 Best Labor Day Mattress Deals — Save Up to $2,750
Celebs in Baggy Jeans Tout
Jennifer Lopez, Gwyneth Paltrow, and More Celebs Are Wearing Baggy Jeans Right Now — These Lookalikes Start at $13
Katie Holmes Striped Dress Tout
Katie Holmes Made Meghan Markle's Strapless Striped Dress Look Totally Different with a Simple Shoe Swap
Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at SoFi Stadium on August 09, 2023
Taylor Swift Is Making a Strong Case for a Jelly Sandals Comeback with New '1989 (Taylor’s Version)' Cover Art
One-Off: Comfortable Bra Deal Tout
This ‘Super Soft’ Bra That Provides ‘Amazing Support’ Is Up to 52% Off at Amazon
LDW: PO Tested - Crest Whitening Emulsions Leave-on Teeth Whitening Gel Kit Tout
The Best Teeth Whitening Kit We Tested Shows Results in Just 30 Minutes — and It’s on Sale Before Labor Day
Mindy Kaling is seen on August 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, California
Mindy Kaling's Breezy Long-Sleeve Dress Is Perfect for Transitional Weather, and You Can Buy Similar Styles Starting at $34
Jennifer Lopez attends "The Mother" Los Angeles Premiere Event at Westwood Village on May 10, 2023 in Los Angeles, California
Jennifer Lopez Layered a $200 Linen Top Over Her Bikini — Where to Buy It, Plus Similar Styles Starting at Just $24
lounge set tout
This ‘Very Soft and Comfortable’ Lounge Set Comes in 26 Colors — and It's on Sale for Just $31
Cariuma sale tout
The Comfy Sneakers Helen Mirren Owns Rarely Go on Sale, but We Have an Exclusive Code for the Next 48 Hours
Weekend Sales Tout
The 7 Best Deals This Weekend, Including Blake Lively’s Phone Case and Cameron Diaz’s Hoka Shoes
Early Fall Fashion Deals Tout
The Best Labor Day Fashion Sales to Shop Now — Nordstrom, Coach, Skims, and More
Zooey Deschanel Beats Headphones Sale tout
Zooey Deschanel Wears These Pink Beats Headphones When She Wants to ‘Chill Out,’ and Now They're on Sale at Amazon
fuzzy slippers tout
These Fuzzy Slippers Feel Like ‘Walking on Clouds’ — and They’re on Sale for as Little $12 at Amazon
Target wardrobe basics sale
Target's Sale on Women's Clothes Starts at Just $3 — but It Ends in 48 Hours