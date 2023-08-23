Shopping Katie Holmes’ $575 Sandals Are Sold Out, but Similar Styles Are Just $63 at the Teva Sale Sizes are moving quickly By Nicola Fumo Nicola Fumo Nicola has covered style and culture since 2012, with work published by The New York Times, Vanity Fair, GQ, Harper's Bazaar, Slate, Forbes, and more. She has worked as an editor for Vox Media, Hearst, Forbes, The Daily Beast, and Interview Magazine on projects spanning print, digital, social, video, and podcasts. Originally from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, she now lives between Los Angeles and New York City. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 23, 2023 02:00PM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Elder Ordonez/Splash News Online From lightweight linen pants to airy maxi skirts, Katie Holmes is always wearing pieces that are equal parts comfortable and cool, from head to toe. Back in May, Holmes was photographed in a pair of practical Teva sandals with one of her go-to combos, the aforementioned maxi skirt with an oversized sweater. Her sandals had a chunky platform sole for shock absorption while walking and adjustable straps to keep the foot in place while in motion. The exact sandals were from a collaboration with French fashion brand Chloé and sold out quickly, despite their $575 price tag. At the time, we noted that you can get the same silhouette without the Chloé branding for $80. And, while browsing Teva’s end-of-summer sale, we discovered another similar style that’s now $63. Teva Jadito Universal Sandal Teva Buy on Teva.com $90 $63 Taylor Swift’s Wedding Guest Dress Costs $4,195, but You Can Copy the Romantic Look for as Little as $30 Like the pair Holmes wore, this on-sale style has a white platform with a black sole and the classic Teva upper with adjustable nylon straps around the ankle and across the top of the foot. Right now, the Teva Jadito is marked down from $90 to $63, with some sizes already selling out. If your size is no longer available, don’t worry. We combed through the sale to find the best discounts included in Teva’s end-of-summer sale. Best of Sale: Teva Teva Jadito Universal Sandal in White, $62.99 (orig. $90) Teva Hurricane Verge Sandal in Pastel Lilic, $55.99 (orig. $80) Teva Zymic Sandal in Dorina Neutral Multi/Black, $54.99 (orig. $80) Teva Midform Universal Leather Sandal in Black, $58.99 (orig. $85) Teva Universal Slide Sandal in Textural Bok Choy, $34.99 (orig. $50) Teva Midform Universal Adorn Sandal in White, $44.99 (orig. $65) Teva Flatform Universal Sandal in Balance Black, $48.99 (orig. $70) The women’s sale selection starts at $20 for a strappy flip-flop. You’ll also find a leather version of the Midform Universal Sandal, which has a 1.25-inch platform, and the 1.75-inch Flatform Universal Sandal. Alternatively, there’s the slip-on Universal Slide Sandal, which comes in light green and light brown. Teva Midform Universal Adorn Sandal Teva Buy on Teva.com $65 $45 This iteration of the Midform Universal Sandal has a ruffled textile ribbon on the straps that add an unexpected soft touch to the sandals. In white, they practically look fit for an outdoorsy bride (in a good way). They also come in pastel lavender and Barbie pink. Keep scrolling for more of the best styles included in Teva’s sale. And if you see something you like in your size, don’t hesitate to check out. Teva Hurricane Verge Sandal Teva Buy on Teva.com $80 $56 Teva Zymic Sandal Teva Buy on Teva.com $80 $55 Teva Midform Universal Leather Sandal Teva Buy on Teva.com $85 $59 Teva Universal Slide Sandal Teva Buy on Teva.com $50 $35 Teva Flatform Universal Sandal Teva Buy on Teva.com $70 $49 Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping T3 Hair Tools Are on Sale for a Limited Time — Including the Best Travel Hair Dryer We Tested The Best Teeth Whitening Kit We Tested Shows Results in Just 30 Minutes — and It’s on Sale Before Labor Day The 15 Best Labor Day Mattress Deals — Save Up to $2,750