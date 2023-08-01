Terry Dubrow Talks Supporting Son Ace After He Came Out as Transgender: 'Envelop Them in Love

Terry Dubrow is ready to meet whatever his kids present to him with love and acceptance.

The renowned plastic surgeon and father of four recently chatted with E! News about navigating three of his four children coming out.

Earlier this year, the Dubrows shared that their 12-year-old child, Ace, came out as transgender. In addition to Ace, one year after her daughter Max, 19, came out as bi, her younger daughter Kat, 16, came out as lesbian.

"Don't judge, listen," Terry shared as advice. "Don't talk."

As they've come to know and learn about their children's different genders and sexualities, both Terry and wife Heather Dubrow — who also share son Nick, 19 — have prioritized creating a "warm home environment that's accepting and loving and supportive."

"You've got to be very careful because there's a lot of hate out there," the Botched star explained. "So you have to be very careful to envelop them in love and support."

Chatting with PEOPLE in February 2022, Heather and Terry talked about the changes in parenting they've experienced in recent years.

"We've got four kids, they are different genders, different sexualities, and all at interesting places in their lives, figuring out who they are and where they belong as humans," said the Bravo star.

Speaking about Ace at the time, Terry said the pre-teen has "always been incredibly strong-willed" and called Ace a "very complex, layered person."

Ace is "going through a lot of self-exploration right now," Terry added at the time.

A desire to share their family's story — and use their platform for good — factored into their decision to return to Real Housewives of Orange County last season. "I felt like our purpose is to keep those conversations going in other families," said Heather.

Added Terry, "Coming out with your sexuality is something that broadly affects a lot of different people. We just want people to realize it should be part of normal conversations."