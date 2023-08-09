'Botched'’s Terry Dubrow Says Wife Heather 'Saved My Life' After Suffering 'Terrifying' Mini-Stroke

“I love my wife, thank God for Heather and her persistence and insistence,” Terry Dubrow said after suffering a mini-stroke called Transient Ischemic Attack

By
Vanessa Etienne
Vanessa Etienne

Vanessa Etienne is an Emerging Content Writer-Reporter for PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 9, 2023 04:41PM EDT
Champagne Doorbell! Movie Theater! Infinity Pool! Dr. Terry & Heather Dubrow Open Up About ChÃ¢teau Dubrow
Heather Dubrow and Terry Dubrow.

Terry Dubrow is crediting his wife for saving his life during a recent health scare.

The Botched star, 64, spoke to E! News about how he suffered a mini-stroke called Transient Ischemic Attack (or TIA) on August 3 while having dinner with his wife Heather Dubrow and their son Nicholas, 19.

During dinner, the Real Housewives of Orange County star, 54, noticed Terry was slurring his speech and told her son to call 911. Although paramedics said his vitals were normal, Heather insisted more tests be done at the hospital.

Doctors later confirmed that Terry had a patent foramen ovale (or PFO), which is a hole between the left and right atria (upper chambers) of the heart that didn’t close naturally after birth. The family learned that a blood clot passed through the PFO and traveled to his brain, causing him to suffer from a TIA, which is a stroke that lasts only a few minutes and occurs when the blood supply to part of the brain is briefly interrupted.

"I learned many things from this terrifying experience," Terry told the outlet. "One: If you or anyone around you shows possible signs of a stroke, time is critical. You have five hours to get to a hospital to save your life. Two: If you have traveled recently, make sure you move frequently to keep blood flowing to prevent clots. Three: PFO is more common (20-30%) than people realize and TIAs and strokes can occur in anyone at any age."

"Listen to your partner. If they are concerned about something don't argue, don't ignore and get it checked out right away. What they see may be very different than what you perceive,” the plastic surgeon continued. “Be grateful for those who love you. I love my wife, thank God for Heather and her persistence and insistence. She truly saved my life."

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 14: Heather Dubrow and Terry Dubrow attend the Legends Ball during 2022 BravoCon at Manhattan Center on October 14, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)
Heather Dubrow and Terry Dubrow. Santiago Felipe/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Symptoms of a TIA are similar to a stroke, including numbness or weakness in the face, arm or leg (especially on one side of the body), vision difficulties, confusion, loss of balance, and difficulty walking.

However, symptoms don’t last as long and symptoms typically disappear within an hour but can persist for up to 24 hours, according to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke. TIAs are often warning signs that a person is at risk for a more serious and debilitating stroke.

Similar to Terry, Hailey Baldwin Bieber also suffered from a TIA last year and was hospitalized.

"I had a small blood clot that traveled through a hole in my heart that I was born with that never closed, and went to my brain," the 26-year-old model recalled on Live with Kelly and Ryan. "I never knew I had the hole in my heart, so it's actually a blessing in disguise because then I discovered that and I had a procedure done to close it. So now I have a device in my heart forever."

"It was the scariest thing I've ever gone through," she said at the time. "The biggest thing it affected was my speech, so that was really scary. I knew what I was trying to say but my tongue and my mouth couldn't form the sentences. And I had like, facial drooping for a couple minutes. ... I'm OK now, I feel good. Still trying to give my body time to heal."

Related Articles
Garcelle Beauvais
Garcelle Beauvais Is 'Thriving' at 56 After Becoming 'More Self-Conscious' About Her Health (Exclusive)
Whitney Port Opens Up About 'Disordered Eating': I'm obviously not giving my body the nutrients it needs.
Whitney Port Talks About Her 'Disordered Eating': ‘I'm Obviously Not Giving My Body the Nutrients It Needs’
RILEY KEOUGH and ANDREW GARFIELD in UNDER THE SILVER LAKE
Riley Keough Ate Peanuts Before a Kissing Scene with Allergic Andrew Garfield: They Had to 'Shut the Set Down'
Hailee Steinfeld participates in the Core Hydration. Where Balance Begins. panel
Hailee Steinfeld Says She's Found a Balance Between Feeling 'Grounded' and 'Embracing the Chaos Into My Personal Life'
Kim Kardashian Encourages Fans to Screen for Cancer After Getting Prenuvo Full Body Scan
Kim Kardashian Encourages Fans to Screen for Cancer After Getting $2,500 Full Body Scan Herself
Florence Pugh at Wilderness Festival 2023 with friends
Florence Pugh Didn't Let 'Excruciating Food Poisoning' Ruin a Good Time: 'Wouldn't Change a Thing'
Tammy Slaton Posts More Filtered Selfies After Speaking Out Against Critics Last Week: 'It's My Profile'
Tammy Slaton Posts New Filtered Selfies After Speaking Out Against 'Stupid' Critics Last Week: 'It's My Profile'
HOLLYWOOD, CA - JUNE 04: Angel Carter (L) and singer Aaron Carter attend Los Angeles opening night of "Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" at the Pantages Theatre on June 4, 2014 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Vincent Sandoval/WireImage)
Aaron Carter's Twin Sister Angel Opens Up About His Addiction: 'My Brother Deserves to Be Here' (Exclusive)
Halle Berry receives the Vanguard Award during the Hero Media Gala held at the Martinez Hotel on June 19, 2023
Halle Berry Says She Is 'Challenging Everything I Thought I Knew About Menopause' at 56: 'Own Wherever You Are'
My Big Fat Fabulous Life Returns for Season 10
Whitney Way Thore Creates Bucket List for Her Dad in the New Season of 'My Big Fat Fabulous Life' (Exclusive)
Tick - Lyme disease
Bella Hadid Has Struggled With Lyme Disease — Here's What to Know About the Tick-Borne Illness
Raven-Symone attends the 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 30, 2023
Raven-Symoné Says Body Shaming Led Her to Have Breast Reductions and Liposuction Before Turning 18
Francia Raisa
Francia Raisa Reveals Polycystic Ovary Syndrome Diagnosis: 'Still Learning How to Live with It'
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 08: (L-R) Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake attend the 2022 Childrenâs Hospital Los Angeles Gala at the Barker Hangar on October 08, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Children's Hospital Los Angeles)
Jessica Biel Gets Surprise Visit from Justin Timberlake During Her Grueling Ab Workout
Physiotherapist assisting a patient with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. High quality photo
Sandra Bullock's Partner Bryan Randall Died of ALS: Here's What to Know About the Neurological Disease
Wayne Brady will host the Â2022 American Music AwardsÂ (AMAs) live from the Microsoft Theater at L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 20, at 8:00 p.m. EST/PST on ABC
Wayne Brady Comes Out as Pansexual — What to Know About the LGBTQ Label