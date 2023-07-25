Terry Crews Recalls Being 'Angry' at His Kids at the Worst Point of His Porn Addiction

Terry Crews and wife Rebecca King-Crews have been open about his journey through addiction

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on BuzzFeed, Entertainment Weekly, and LittleThings.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 25, 2023 05:27PM EDT
Terry Crews (2nd from Left), Rebecca King-Crews, and family attend the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony for Terry Crews on his birthday on July 30, 2021 in Hollywood, California
Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty

Terry Crews is revealing one of the lowest point in the depths of his addiction.

Speaking to Dax Shepard on the Armchair Expert podcast, the America's Got Talent host, 54, recalls being "angry" with his five children as he secretly battled an addiction to porn.

Crews — who shares son Isaiah, 17, and daughters Wynfrey, 18, Tera, 23, Azriel, 33, and Naomi with wife Rebecca King-Crews — recalled picking fights with his wife so she "wouldn't ask more questions."

Rebecca King-Crews (L) and Terry Crews attend the 2017 GQ Men of the Year Party at Chateau Marmont on December 7, 2017 in Los Angeles, California
Michael Kovac/Getty

"Poor woman," he said. "It was horrible. My kids, I would be angry at them for getting in the way."

In their 2021 audio memoir, Crews and King-Crews share in intimate detail — sometimes funny, other times heartbreaking, but always hopeful — the events that almost destroyed their relationship, and how their love survived.

Terry Crews (L) and Rebecca King-Crews attend the 21st Annual NFL Players' Wives Association charity fashion show at Santa Monica Place on February 11, 2022 in Santa Monica, California
Amanda Edwards/Getty

Today, their marriage is happier and healthier than ever. The couple was inspired to share their story in Stronger Together while promoting Crews' 2014 memoir Manhood, which touches on his porn addiction and infidelity.

"He's the hero of our story, in my opinion," King-Crews, 57, previously told PEOPLE of her husband. "He made the choice to take this battle on and really become a better person."

