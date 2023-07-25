Terry Crews Recalls Being 'Angry' at His Kids at the Worst Point of His Porn Addiction

Terry Crews is revealing one of the lowest point in the depths of his addiction.

Speaking to Dax Shepard on the Armchair Expert podcast, the America's Got Talent host, 54, recalls being "angry" with his five children as he secretly battled an addiction to porn.

Crews — who shares son Isaiah, 17, and daughters Wynfrey, 18, Tera, 23, Azriel, 33, and Naomi with wife Rebecca King-Crews — recalled picking fights with his wife so she "wouldn't ask more questions."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Michael Kovac/Getty

"Poor woman," he said. "It was horrible. My kids, I would be angry at them for getting in the way."

In their 2021 audio memoir, Crews and King-Crews share in intimate detail — sometimes funny, other times heartbreaking, but always hopeful — the events that almost destroyed their relationship, and how their love survived.

Amanda Edwards/Getty

Today, their marriage is happier and healthier than ever. The couple was inspired to share their story in Stronger Together while promoting Crews' 2014 memoir Manhood, which touches on his porn addiction and infidelity.

"He's the hero of our story, in my opinion," King-Crews, 57, previously told PEOPLE of her husband. "He made the choice to take this battle on and really become a better person."

