Terry Crews Reflects on the 'Miracle' of 'What Family Means' While Meeting Surprise Relative Billy Crudup

The 'America's Got Talent' host and 'The Morning Show' star — who were born just 22 days apart — discovered on a recent episode of 'Finding Your Roots' that they are, in fact, related by blood

By Escher Walcott
Published on June 2, 2023 01:01 PM
Terry Crews and Billy Crudup
Terry Crews and Billy Crudup. Photo:

Joy Malone/Getty Images;Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Terry Crews and Billy Crudup got the chance to meet for the first time — not just as fellow actors, but as family.

The America’s Got Talent host and The Morning Show star, both 54, met up over Memorial Day weekend, after uncovering their surprising blood relation in a recent episode of the PBS ancestry show Finding Your Roots.

Crews spilled the details on the “miracle” meeting with Crudup and his son William, 19, in New York City, as he appeared on the Today show Thursday.

“It was one of the most satisfying, wonderful afternoons I’ve ever spent,” Crews said.

“The fact that we are blood relatives, to me, is a statement about what America is. It’s also a statement about humanity. Because we all think, you know, he’s white, I’m Black. But the reality is we are true blood relatives."

terry-crews.jpg
Terry Crews met up with relative Billy Crudup over Memorial Day Weekend.

Crews shared that he and Crudup pointed out they have lots in common as relatives, including being born just 22 days apart in 1968 and having embarked on careers in entertainment.

The pair also discussed how Crews’ last name is derived from Crudup.

Speaking on “what true family means,” Crews said that "the whole color difference is a myth.”

“It’s all a myth, because you’d be shocked if you found out who you were really related to, who is really your cousin down the line," Crews continued. 

"I think we are a true example of the misconception and breaking those misconceptions about true family and what family means. 

He added: "It was a miracle. I’m not gonna lie. It’s a true miracle."

Billy Crudup
Crudup learnt he is related by blood to Crews on 'Finding Your Roots'. Gregg DeGuire/Getty

Crudup was shocked to learn during his appearance on Finding Your Roots, that he is, in fact, related by blood to Crews, following “evidence inscribed in the 16th chromosome,” according to the team on the show.

“Get out of here! Are you kidding me?” Crudup responded at the discovery.

The actor said in reaction that his son William — who is a big fan of Crews — would be “most excited” by the connection. The pair have since agreed to meet up whenever they're in each other’s hometowns of New York and Los Angeles. 

Crews added onToday that Crudup "is one of the best actors that I’ve ever seen in my entire life, and to know that I’m related ... his talent is incredible.”

Finding Your Roots can be streamed on the PBS app.

