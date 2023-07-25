Terry Crews is teaming up with Ryan Reynolds for a good cause.

The actors are collaborating to help raise awareness about colon cancer prevention in a new video for the Colorectal Cancer Alliance Lead From Behind initiative. The collaboration was created by the non-profit organization along with Reynolds' creative agency Maximum Effort and the Everybody Hates Chris star's creative company, Super Serious, to educate individuals about the importance and accessibility of preventive colon cancer screenings.



For the campaign, Crews, 54, reprised his role as President Camacho from the 2006 film, Idiocracy, who learns about the importance of screening for colon cancer.

Speaking about getting back into character, Crews said in a statement shared with PEOPLE, “I’ve partnered with the Colorectal Cancer Alliance and Lead From Behind because together we can prevent unnecessary suffering from preventable cancer. The outrageous persona of President Camacho demands the attention this cause deserves. Reprising this role felt like the perfect way to continue to raise awareness and encourage people to get screened.”



Reynolds, 46, reflected on the initiative's previous video from September that followed him and Wrexham football club co-owner, Rob McElhenney, undergoing preventative colonoscopies, which led to the collaboration with Crews.



Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty

“Last year, Rob McElhenney and I filmed our colonoscopies for the world to see. It wasn’t comfortable but it was important,” Reynolds said in a statement shared with PEOPLE. "The impact was so great that apparently, the President of the United States in the 25th century heard about it. We applaud President Camacho for his bravery - and also idiocy. And we’re indebted to Super Serious and Mike Judge for their help towards the cause of eradicating colon cancer.”

Michael Sapienza, the CEO of the Colorectal Cancer Alliance stressed the importance of preventive checkups in a statement to PEOPLE, detailing how screenings can "prevent colon cancer through the detection and removal of precancerous growths called polyps."

“Screening can also detect cancer at an early stage when treatment is usually more successful," Sapienza added.

Preventative screenings "is the number one way to prevent colon cancer, yet about one third of eligible adults are not getting it done," the statement revealed. "In late 2020, the CDC estimated that 68% of colon cancer deaths could be prevented if all eligible people were screened."

The statement added that in 2021, guidelines lowered "the screening age from 50 to 45," making 20 million more Americans now eligible to get checked.

