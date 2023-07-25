Terry Crews and Ryan Reynolds Team Up to Raise Awareness About Colon Cancer Prevention

For the collaboration, Crews, 54, reprised his role as President Camacho from the film 'Idiocracy'

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 25, 2023 07:45AM EDT

Terry Crews is teaming up with Ryan Reynolds for a good cause.

The actors are collaborating to help raise awareness about colon cancer prevention in a new video for the Colorectal Cancer Alliance Lead From Behind initiative. The collaboration was created by the non-profit organization along with Reynolds' creative agency Maximum Effort and the Everybody Hates Chris star's creative company, Super Serious, to educate individuals about the importance and accessibility of preventive colon cancer screenings.

For the campaign, Crews, 54, reprised his role as President Camacho from the 2006 film, Idiocracy, who learns about the importance of screening for colon cancer.

Speaking about getting back into character, Crews said in a statement shared with PEOPLE, “I’ve partnered with the Colorectal Cancer Alliance and Lead From Behind because together we can prevent unnecessary suffering from preventable cancer. The outrageous persona of President Camacho demands the attention this cause deserves. Reprising this role felt like the perfect way to continue to raise awareness and encourage people to get screened.”

Reynolds, 46, reflected on the initiative's previous video from September that followed him and Wrexham football club co-owner, Rob McElhenney, undergoing preventative colonoscopies, which led to the collaboration with Crews.

Ryan Reynolds

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty

“Last year, Rob McElhenney and I filmed our colonoscopies for the world to see. It wasn’t comfortable but it was important,” Reynolds said in a statement shared with PEOPLE. "The impact was so great that apparently, the President of the United States in the 25th century heard about it. We applaud President Camacho for his bravery - and also idiocy. And we’re indebted to Super Serious and Mike Judge for their help towards the cause of eradicating colon cancer.”

Michael Sapienza, the CEO of the Colorectal Cancer Alliance stressed the importance of preventive checkups in a statement to PEOPLE, detailing how screenings can "prevent colon cancer through the detection and removal of precancerous growths called polyps."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

“Screening can also detect cancer at an early stage when treatment is usually more successful," Sapienza added.

Preventative screenings "is the number one way to prevent colon cancer, yet about one third of eligible adults are not getting it done," the statement revealed. "In late 2020, the CDC estimated that 68% of colon cancer deaths could be prevented if all eligible people were screened."

The statement added that in 2021, guidelines lowered "the screening age from 50 to 45," making 20 million more Americans now eligible to get checked.

Related Articles
Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney Gets Polyps Removed After’ Potentially-Life Saving’ Colonoscopy
Ryan Reynolds Gets Polyps Removed After 'Potentially Life-Saving' Preventative Colonoscopy
FDA Approves Colonoscopy Prep Drink That Tastes Like Sports Drink
FDA Approves New Colonoscopy Prep That Tastes Like a Sports Drink
Fran Drescher attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza
Who Is Fran Drescher and How Did She Become SAG-AFTRA President? All About 'The Nanny' Star
Steven Yeun as Danny, Ali Wong as Amy in episode 107 of Beef
Stars React to Their 2023 Emmy Nominations: 'Living Out My Dreams'
Bailey McBreen, Florida Nurse Who Couldn't Stop Burping Learned She Had a Symptom of Stage 3 Cancer
Florida Nurse, 25, Who Couldn't Stop Burping Learned She Had a Symptom of Stage 3 Cancer
Sweet Magnolias.
Meet the 'Sweet Magnolias' Cast: From Their Season 3 Characters to Their Off-Screen Relationships
Katie Couric and Kristie Alley
Katie Couric Was 'Heartbroken' About Kirstie Alley's Death from Colon Cancer 'I Wondered If She Had Been Screened'
DEADPOOL, Ryan Reynolds, as Deadpool, 2016.
Everything to Know About 'Deadpool 3'
Kirstie Alley
Kirstie Alley's Colon Cancer Was Diagnosed Not Long Before Her Death — What Women Should Know
Friendly female doctor talking to her patient and adjusting her position to do a mammogram at the clinic
Women Should Now Be Screened for Breast Cancer at Age 40, U.S. Task Force Says
ENKYBOYS RANDY GONZALEZ
Randy Gonzalez, Dad of TikTok Duo Enkyboys, Dies of Colon Cancer at 35
chadwick boseman
What to Know About Colon Cancer Following Chadwick Boseman's Tragic Death
katie couric
Katie Couric and Daughter Ellie Join Forces to Urge Younger People to Screen for Colon Cancer
Katie Couric visits the 92NY on September 12, 2022 in New York City.
Inside Katie Couric's Longtime Cancer Prevention Advocacy: 'My Personal Mission'
ashley ross, anna shay, gregg leakes reality tv star deaths
The Most Shocking Reality TV Star Deaths
Taylor Dayne attends the 29th Annual Race To Erase MS
Taylor Dayne Reveals 'Dark' Battle with Colon Cancer: 'This Has Challenged Me Mentally, Emotionally'