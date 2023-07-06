Social Worker Teri Zenner Was Murdered Doing Her Dream Job: 'She Just Wanted to Help Others'

Teri's widower Matt has pursued legislation to better protect social workers — but he's frustrated with the lack of progress on a national level

By
Johnny Dodd
Johnny Dodd
Johnny Dodd

Johnny Dodd is a senior writer at PEOPLE, who focuses on human interest, crime and sports stories.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 6, 2023 09:40AM EDT
Teri Zenner Oct-Nov 2003
Teri Zenner. Photo:

Courtesy Brianne Zenner

Matt Zenner made a vow hours after his wife Teri — a 26-year-old social worker with the Johnson County Mental Health Center in Mission, Kan. — was brutally murdered by one of her mentally-ill clients. It was 2004, and Teri had been at the killer's home on a home visit to ensure he was taking his medication.

“I remember seeing an image of her coming out of that house in a body bag,” Zenner, now 44, tells PEOPLE in this week's issue, “and thinking, ‘She's not going to be just another dead person that everybody feels sorry for and then forgets about. We’ve got to do something to make sure this never happens again.’”

While still grieving, Zenner — whose wife was stabbed in the neck numerous times by 17-year-old Andrew Ellmaker, who later attempted to dismember her with a chainsaw — went to work meeting with local politicians to push for legislation to provide more resources, training and protection for social workers like Teri.

Thanks to his efforts, by 2010 Kansas became the first state to adopt safety training for social workers working alone in residential settings with potentially violent offenders. But similar legislation has repeatedly failed to get a vote in Congress.

Teri Zenner and husband Matt in 2003 late October or early November.
Matt and Teri Zenner.

Courtesy Brianne Zenner

That's troubling news to the hundreds of thousands of social workers across the country who find themselves on the frontlines — and often alone — caring for some of the country’s most vulnerable, and, occasionally, violent individuals.

For more on Matt Zenner's fight to honor his slain wife's memory, subscribe now to PEOPLE, or pick up this week's issue, on newsstands Friday.

The statistics are equally worrying.

Matt Zenner left, husband of slain social worker Teri Zenner is comforted by his sister Brianna After speaking to a mental health board advocating to use the panic pagers for social workers at the Johnson County Multipurpose Center in Mission
Matt Zenner and his sister, Brianna.

Lawrence (Kan.) Journal-World

In 2018, a Bureau of Labor study described how social workers were nearly five times as likely to suffer a serious violent injury — ranging from sexual assault to murder—while on the job than people working in other sectors. And earlier this year, a survey of more than 1,100 social workers revealed that nearly 60 percent of the respondents had experienced at least one incident of client violence.

“So many are quitting this career because they feel unsafe,” says social worker Shirley Turpin, a friend and colleague of Jacqueline Pokuaa, who was gunned down in the maternity ward of a Dallas hospital in 2022 by the boyfriend of a woman who had just given birth.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases. 

Despite the dangers — and the deaths — those trying to secure protections for these workers have little to show for their hard-fought efforts on a national level.

A Johnson County Sheriff's deputy escorts Andrew Ellmaker, 17 of Overland Park into Johnson County courtroom. He is charged with murdering social worker Teri Lea Zenner.
Andrew Ellmaker.

Lawrence (Kan.) Journal-World

“Making sure they are safe on the job is not only the right thing to do,” says Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin, who has been spearheading legislation on this issue since 2019, “but also essential.”

Engaged and now living in Texas, Matt remains hopeful that the legislation he helped champion in Kansas will one day get passed on a nationwide level. “I’ll do whatever I can to keep bringing awareness to this issue,” he says. “Social work was Teri’s passion. She just wanted to help others.”

Related Articles
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime scene do not cross caution tape at night.
7-Year-Old Boy Fatally Shot in Head amid Reported Argument over Reckless Driving of Jet Skis: 'Senseless'
Philadelphia Mass Shooting Victim Lashyd Merritt
Victims of Deadly Mass Shooting in Philadelphia Identified
Shreveport mass shooting
At Least 4 Killed, 7 Injured at 4th of July Block Party in Shreveport, La.
Ashley Yates, Louisville woman killed in murder/suicide
'Beautiful Soul' Is Killed in Parking Lot After Work in Murder-Suicide
Rudy Farias, who went missing 8 years ago and was just found alive
Texas Teen Located After 8 Years Was 'Never Missing,' Say Neighbors; Mom Says He Was Found Unresponsive
Wynter Cole Smith
A Mich. Mom Fled Her Apartment After Getting Stabbed. Now, Her Toddler Daughter Is Missing
7-year-old Alivia Hobbs-Jordan
Ga. Mom Charged with Murder After 7-Year-Old Daughter Found Dead in Apartment Closet: 'Like a Mummy'
Actress Allison Mack (R) departs the United States Eastern District Court after a bail hearing
Allison Mack Released from Prison After Serving Time for Role in Nxivm Sex Cult
Police tape hangs before a crime scene. There are several types of crimes that are studied within sociology.
9 People Injured, Including 2 Minors, in Washington, D.C. Fourth of July Shooting
the capitol
Jan. 6 Rioter Arrested After Allegedly Striking Officer with a Flagpole: Report
Sanford Medical Center in Bismarck, N.D.
Human Torso Reportedly Delivered to North Dakota Medical Waste Facility
Bryce Caleb Timothy Brown. man kills woman with forklift. Home depot .
Man Charged with Murder of 73-Year-Old Woman Using Stolen Forklift in Home Depot Parking Lot
A view of crime scene from the mass shooting in Philadelphia
5 Dead, 2 Children Injured in Philadelphia Mass Shooting
Lewis Spivey (Cleburne County Jail)
Man Gets Out of Prison, Then Allegedly Confesses to 2002 Killing of Ala. Mom and Her 6-Year-Old Son
Maplewood man charged with murder in what prosecutor calls 'horrific case'. Prosecutors believe Joseph Steven Jorgenson
Missing Minnesota Woman Is Found Dismembered, Boyfriend Charged with Murder
MASS SHOOTING: 30 people shot. The 2 pictured, Mr. Kylis Fagbemi and Ms. Aaliyah Gonzalez, died.
Fatal Victims Identified in Baltimore Mass Shooting that Killed 2, Injured 28