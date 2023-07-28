Teresa Giudice Calls Luis Ruelas 'Love of My Life' in Tribute on the 3rd Anniversary of the Day They Met

Time has flown by for lovebirds Teresa Giudice and Luis "Louie" Ruelas!

On Thursday, The Real Housewives of New Jersey star commemorated the third anniversary of the day she met her husband by posting a slideshow of photos and videos of them together on Instagram.

“3 years ago today I met the love of my life!!” Giudice, 51, captioned the Reel. “Everything in our life happened for a reason, for us to find each other. I love you endlessly and am forever grateful you came into my life. Your soul is so rare. We have such a beautiful family and I will forever cherish our love ❤️”

Ruelas had already gushed over his wife on Instagram just a few days earlier, captioning a photo of them Monday: "You take my breath away babe everyday in every way!! LOVE YOU ❤️"

Giudice and Ruelas tied the knot last August at the Park Chateau Estate in East Brunswick, New Jersey after getting engaged in October 2021. The wedding aired on Bravo in May during the Teresa Gets Married special.



The mom of four called filming her nuptials “the best time that I ever had on TV.”

"This time around, our wedding, everything we did was for us. Usually [you have to] think about other people, or your families get involved, and try to get in, meddle ... but I didn't think about everybody else," she told PEOPLE.



Luis Ruelas and Teresa Giudice at the D'Amelio Footwear Launch Party in May 2023. Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Last month on her Namaste B$tches podcast, Giudice shut down rumors that her marriage had hit a rough patch.



“There’s no such thing,” Giudice said. “I love and adore him so much. No, there’s nothing shaky. I mean, maybe we shake together when we dance, but that’s about it. That’s the only time we’re doing any shaking, you know?”



Giudice also denied that she drummed up drama in her marriage as a storyline on the next season of RHONJ.

“Believe me, I don't play like that. I play like, what's really going on in my life,” she said. “I don’t need a storyline like that. I have a lot going on in my life. You know, I have my cooking channel, my YouTube cooking channel, that's doing amazing. I have my podcast with Melissa. I have a lot going on with the children.”



PEOPLE confirmed earlier this month that Bravo offered Giudice and her sister-in-law Melissa Gorga to return to RHONJ for season 14 amid their ongoing drama. Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs, Jennifer Aydin, Rachel Fuda and Danielle Cabral also received offers to return, and Jackie Goldschneider and Jennifer Fessler will be back as Friends of the franchise when filming begins next month.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey can be streamed in full on Peacock.

