Teresa Giudice Shares Blended Family Photo as She Celebrates First Wedding Anniversary with Louie Ruelas

Part of the couple's first anniversary celebrations included quality time with their kids

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on BuzzFeed, Entertainment Weekly, and LittleThings.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 7, 2023 05:09PM EDT
Teresa Giudice Shares Blended Family Photo as She Celebrates First Wedding Anniversary with Louie Ruelas
Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas with kids on first anniversary. Photo:

Gia Giudice/Instagram

Teresa Giudice has the support of her daughters as she celebrates a year in love.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star and husband Luis “Louie” Ruelas celebrated their first wedding anniversary with a Mediterranean getaway with their blended family. In addition to Giudice's four daughters — Audriana, 13, Milania, 17, Gabriella, 19, and Gia, 22 — Ruelas' son, Louie Jr., 19, also joined them on the trip.

The family wore all white as they smiled together in Mykonos on the tropical trip. Missing from the photo is Ruelas' older son, 21-year-old Nicholas.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Teresa Giudice, husband Louis Ruelas and and their children (Gia, Milania, Audriana and Louie Jr.) pose for family photo in matching all-white outfits.
Teresa Giudice/Instagram

Giudice recently posted a loving tribute to her husband on the third anniversary of the day they met. 

“3 years ago today I met the love of my life!!” Giudice captioned her Instagram Reel. “Everything in our life happened for a reason, for us to find each other. I love you endlessly and am forever grateful you came into my life. Your soul is so rare. We have such a beautiful family and I will forever cherish our love ❤️”

Ruelas had already gushed over his wife on Instagram just a few days earlier, captioning a photo of them Monday: "You take my breath away babe everyday in every way!! LOVE YOU ❤️"

Gabriella Giudice, Gia Giudice, Teresa Giudice, Milania Giudice and Audriana Giudice attend Antonia Gorga's Sweet 16 Birthday Celebration

Manny Carabel/Getty Images

Appearing on mom Teresa Giudice's "Namaste Bitches" podcast on PodcastOne last month, Milania praised the 48-year-old dad of two — who shares sons Louie Jr. and Nicholas with his ex — as "a great stepfather" to her and sisters, noting, "You guys don't know anything. What Louie has done for my sisters and I, I bet half these men in this world would never do that."

"Louie is so amazing and that's what everyone doesn't know. That's why I'm happy I can actually talk about it on this podcast because I haven't even talked about it that much," she continued. "Louie is such a great stepdad. He really is. He's an amazing guy."

Related Articles
The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice packs on the PDA with her husband Luis Ruelas as the pair enjoy their sun-soaked beach holiday out in Mykonos celebrating their one year wedding anniversary.
Teresa Giudice and Husband Luis Ruelas Show Off Their Matching Tattoos While on the Beach
Teresa Giudice and Luis 'Louie' Ruelas Joe Gorga announces New Stand Up Comedy Tour at Caroline's on Broadway, New York, USA - 27 Oct 2021
Teresa Giudice Calls Luis Ruelas 'Love of My Life' in Tribute on the 3rd Anniversary of the Day They Met
Teresa Giudice's Husband Threatens to 'Bury' Joe and Melissa Gorga in Heated Preview for Wedding Special
Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas Celebrate One Year of Marriage! A Look Back at Their Over-the-Top Wedding
Teresa Giudice and Luise Ruelas Celebrate Their One-Year Anniversary on Vacation in Mykonos
Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas Return to Site of Their Honeymoon Ahead of One-Year Anniversary
Teresa Giudice's Husband Threatens to 'Bury' Joe and Melissa Gorga in Heated Preview for Wedding Special
In Honor of Luis Ruelas and Teresa Giudice's First Anniversary, Here's a Look Back at Her Iconic Wedding Hair
Gia and Gabriella Giudiceâs Throw Lavish White and Gold Joint-Graduation Party
Teresa Giudice Throws Daughters Gia and Gabriella a Lavish Joint Graduation Party: Pics
Teresa Giudice Celebrates as Two of Her Daughters Graduate in One Weekend
Teresa Giudice Celebrates as Two of Her Daughters Graduate in One Weekend: 'So Proud'
Luis Ruelas Teresa Giudice
Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas' Relationship Timeline
Teresa Giudice's Husband Threatens to 'Bury' Joe and Melissa Gorga in Heated Preview for Wedding Special
See All the Photos of Teresa Giudice's Wedding to Luis Ruelas
Gabriella Giudice, Gia Giudice, Teresa Giudice, Milania Giudice and Audriana Giudice attend Antonia Gorga's Sweet 16 Birthday Celebration on August 19, 2021 in Ridgewood, New Jersey
Teresa Giudice's 4 Daughters: Everything to Know
Teresa Giudice Celebrates 'One of the Most Special Moments of My Life' as Daughter Gia Graduates College
Teresa Giudice Celebrates 'One of the Most Special Moments of My Life' as Daughter Gia Graduates College
Luis Ruelas and Teresa Giudice at the D'Amelio Footwear Launch Party
Teresa Giudice Says Her Marriage to Luis Ruelas Is Solid: Dancing 'Is the Only Time We're Doin' Any Shaking'
Teresa Giudice at the D'Amelio Footwear Launch Party
Teresa Giudice 'Needs to Come Back' to 'RHONJ' Next Season as She Awaits Bravo Decision: 'I Have 4 Daughters!'
Gia Giudice attends the CLD Miss Circle NYFW Flagship Store Opening in SoHo on February 13, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Miss Circle x CLD); Melissa Gorga attends "Whitney Houston: I Want To Dance With Somebody" World Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on December 13, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Gia Giudice Claims Aunt Melissa Gorga 'Blocked' Her on Social Media amid Feud with Her Mom Teresa
Teresa Giudice and Louie Ruelas
Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas Reveal How They Make Life as a Blended Family of 8 Work
Teresa Giudice and her ex Joe Giudice
'RHONJ' : Teresa Prays 'Every Day' for Ex Joe's Return to the U.S. and Knows He Will 'Always Be in My Life'