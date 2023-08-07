Teresa Giudice Shares Blended Family Photo as She Celebrates First Wedding Anniversary with Louie Ruelas

Teresa Giudice has the support of her daughters as she celebrates a year in love.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star and husband Luis “Louie” Ruelas celebrated their first wedding anniversary with a Mediterranean getaway with their blended family. In addition to Giudice's four daughters — Audriana, 13, Milania, 17, Gabriella, 19, and Gia, 22 — Ruelas' son, Louie Jr., 19, also joined them on the trip.

The family wore all white as they smiled together in Mykonos on the tropical trip. Missing from the photo is Ruelas' older son, 21-year-old Nicholas.

Teresa Giudice/Instagram

Giudice recently posted a loving tribute to her husband on the third anniversary of the day they met.

“3 years ago today I met the love of my life!!” Giudice captioned her Instagram Reel. “Everything in our life happened for a reason, for us to find each other. I love you endlessly and am forever grateful you came into my life. Your soul is so rare. We have such a beautiful family and I will forever cherish our love ❤️”

Ruelas had already gushed over his wife on Instagram just a few days earlier, captioning a photo of them Monday: "You take my breath away babe everyday in every way!! LOVE YOU ❤️"

Manny Carabel/Getty Images

Appearing on mom Teresa Giudice's "Namaste Bitches" podcast on PodcastOne last month, Milania praised the 48-year-old dad of two — who shares sons Louie Jr. and Nicholas with his ex — as "a great stepfather" to her and sisters, noting, "You guys don't know anything. What Louie has done for my sisters and I, I bet half these men in this world would never do that."

"Louie is so amazing and that's what everyone doesn't know. That's why I'm happy I can actually talk about it on this podcast because I haven't even talked about it that much," she continued. "Louie is such a great stepdad. He really is. He's an amazing guy."