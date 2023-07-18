It’s a double celebration for Gia and Gabriella Giudice!

The daughters of Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice celebrated their graduations with a joint lavish white and gold party.

The bash was held at Teresa and husband Luis "Louie" Ruelas’ new home and featured personalized cakes, extravagant floral and balloon displays and a white marquee complete with a dance floor next to the family’s grotto-style swimming pool.

Gia, 22, shared a series of snapshots from the party on her Instagram Monday. “Had a blast celebrating me and Gabriella’s Graduation 💗 Thank you everyone for coming, you all mean so much to us!! 💕," she wrote.

Teresa, 51, added in the comments section: “Love you so much 🤍."



Gia and Gabriella, 19, were also joined by their sisters Milania, 17, and Audriana, 13, in addition to Ruelas, 48, and his son Louie Jr.

Teresa shares her four daughters with ex-husband Joe Giudice, 51. While Gia graduated from Rutgers University in New Jersey in May, Gabriella graduated high school earlier this month.

The siblings dressed in style for the celebrations, with Gia rocking a cream cowl neck satin slip dress and Gabriella sporting a strappy satin dress in the same color. Teresa added a pop of color to the proceedings in a cutout pink and white patterned maxi dress.



The party featured a huge white marquee with a dancefloor next to the family's swimming pool. Gia Giudice/Instagram

In several of the photos, Gia and Gabriella posed with their family members in front of a display of balloons, colorful flowers and light-up letters spelling out, “GRAD.”

The duo were also treated to personalized cakes to mark their achievements. Gia was all smiles as she posed behind her gold three-tier cake, which featured a black graduation cap on the top and the message, “Class of 2023 Congratulations Gia,” in shiny gold icing.

Gabriella, for her part, posed with her mother alongside a dark blue three-tier cake featuring the University of Michigan’s logo, which is where the teen will be continuing her education.



Gia was treated to a gold three-tier graduation cake. Gia Giudice/Instagram

Teresa gushed over Gabriella's high school graduation earlier this month. “Congrats to my beautiful Gabriella. Best of luck at the University of Michigan. I know you are going to do amazing things! I am so beyond proud of you! I am going to miss you so much and thank you for being my best friend," she captioned an Instagram photo on a football field at the time.

Later that day, the family went out for a meal together and Gabriella was gifted with not one, but two diamond necklaces from her mom and stepdad. Gabriella appeared to be moved by the gesture and hugged the couple in a video shared by Milania via TikTok,



Gabriella's cake was University of Michigan-themed. Gia Giudice/Instagram

Gia, meanwhile, graduated from college on Mother's Day with a bachelor's degree in criminal justice.

“I am so proud of my devoted and intelligent daughter, Gia, for graduating a stellar university, a huge milestone to accomplish in life," Teresa wrote in an Instagram post. "Seeing you graduate college is one of the most special moments in my life.”



The proud mom continued, “You definitely paved the path of success for your sisters, and you are an inspiration to them and me. I am so excited to see what your future holds. You have always been a leader and a determined individual. Your attributes are admirable, and I have no doubt that you will do anything less than reach for the stars. I love you to infinity and beyond!💗🎓."

