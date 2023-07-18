Teresa Giudice Throws Daughters Gia and Gabriella a Lavish Joint Graduation Party: Pics

'RHONJ' star Teresa Giudice threw her daughters the extravagant bash at her New Jersey home

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. Her work previously appeared on ok.co.uk, in OK! Magazine and Reach PLC magazines.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 18, 2023 11:25AM EDT
Gia and Gabriella Giudiceâs Throw Lavish White and Gold Joint-Graduation Party
Teresa Guidice celebrates daughters Gia and Gabriella's joint graduation with a lavish party. Photo:

TERESA GIUDICE/Instagram

It’s a double celebration for Gia and Gabriella Giudice!

The daughters of Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice celebrated their graduations with a joint lavish white and gold party. 

The bash was held at Teresa and husband Luis "Louie" Ruelas’ new home and featured personalized cakes, extravagant floral and balloon displays and a white marquee complete with a dance floor next to the family’s grotto-style swimming pool. 

Gia, 22, shared a series of snapshots from the party on her Instagram Monday. “Had a blast celebrating me and Gabriella’s Graduation 💗 Thank you everyone for coming, you all mean so much to us!! 💕," she wrote.

Teresa, 51, added in the comments section: “Love you so much 🤍."

Gia and Gabriella, 19, were also joined by their sisters Milania, 17, and Audriana, 13, in addition to Ruelas, 48, and his son Louie Jr.

Teresa shares her four daughters with ex-husband Joe Giudice, 51. While Gia graduated from Rutgers University in New Jersey in May, Gabriella graduated high school earlier this month.

The siblings dressed in style for the celebrations, with Gia rocking a cream cowl neck satin slip dress and Gabriella sporting a strappy satin dress in the same color. Teresa added a pop of color to the proceedings in a cutout pink and white patterned maxi dress. 

Gia and Gabriella Giudiceâs Throw Lavish White and Gold Joint-Graduation Party
The party featured a huge white marquee with a dancefloor next to the family's swimming pool.

Gia Giudice/Instagram

In several of the photos, Gia and Gabriella posed with their family members in front of a display of balloons, colorful flowers and light-up letters spelling out, “GRAD.”

The duo were also treated to personalized cakes to mark their achievements. Gia was all smiles as she posed behind her gold three-tier cake, which featured a black graduation cap on the top and the message, “Class of 2023 Congratulations Gia,” in shiny gold icing. 

Gabriella, for her part, posed with her mother alongside a dark blue three-tier cake featuring the University of Michigan’s logo, which is where the teen will be continuing her education. 

Gia and Gabriella Giudiceâs Throw Lavish White and Gold Joint-Graduation Party
Gia was treated to a gold three-tier graduation cake.

Gia Giudice/Instagram

Teresa gushed over Gabriella's high school graduation earlier this month. “Congrats to my beautiful Gabriella. Best of luck at the University of Michigan. I know you are going to do amazing things! I am so beyond proud of you! I am going to miss you so much and thank you for being my best friend," she captioned an Instagram photo on a football field at the time.

Later that day, the family went out for a meal together and Gabriella was gifted with not one, but two diamond necklaces from her mom and stepdad. Gabriella appeared to be moved by the gesture and hugged the couple in a video shared by Milania via TikTok,

Gia and Gabriella Giudiceâs Throw Lavish White and Gold Joint-Graduation Party
Gabriella's cake was University of Michigan-themed.

Gia Giudice/Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Gia, meanwhile, graduated from college on Mother's Day with a bachelor's degree in criminal justice.

“I am so proud of my devoted and intelligent daughter, Gia, for graduating a stellar university, a huge milestone to accomplish in life," Teresa wrote in an Instagram post. "Seeing you graduate college is one of the most special moments in my life.”

The proud mom continued, “You definitely paved the path of success for your sisters, and you are an inspiration to them and me. I am so excited to see what your future holds. You have always been a leader and a determined individual. Your attributes are admirable, and I have no doubt that you will do anything less than reach for the stars. I love you to infinity and beyond!💗🎓."

Related Articles
Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards held at The Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Sharna Burgess Celebrates Brian Austin Green's 50th Birthday: 'My Person'
Beyonce and Kelly Rowland
Kelly Rowland Says Accidentally Revealing the Sex of Beyoncé's First Baby Was the 'Worst Moment Ever'
Cardi B and Offset's Blended Family Celebrates Kulture's 5th Birthday in Epic Super Mario Party
Cardi B and Offset's Blended Family Celebrates Kulture's 5th Birthday with Epic Super Mario Party
John Legend Shares New Snaps of Baby Son Wren and Miles: The Boys
John Legend Poses in Pajamas with Baby Son Wren and Miles: 'The Boys'
Kourtney Kardashian Documents Hawaii Trip for Daughter Penelope's Birthday: 'Still Beaming with Joy'
Kourtney Kardashian Documents Hawaii Trip for Daughter Penelope's Birthday: 'Still Beaming with Joy'
Kylie Jenner Shares Adorable Photos with Son Aire: âMy Big Boyâ
Kylie Jenner Bonds with Son Aire, 17 Months, in Sweet Photos: 'My Big Boy'
Kim Kardashian, North
Kim Kardashian and North West Use TikTok Aging Filter: 'I Look Gorgeous'
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN, Lala Kent
Lala Kent Hits Back at ‘Mom Shaming’ Over Swimsuit Pic: 'Leave Me Alone'
Sportscaster Erin Andrews Opens Up About New Baby After Fertility Issues
Erin Andrews Shares First Photos of Baby, Opens Up About Becoming a Mother, Surrogacy Journey
Michael Clifford baby shower
5SOS's Michael Clifford and Wife Crystal Celebrate Daughter at Baby Shower: 'Feeling We Will Never Forget'
In a CBS Mornings EXCLUSIVE that aired on Friday, July 14, 2023, Tiffany Chen shares details about her Bell's palsy diagnosis that caused facial paralysis, and she introduces Gayle King to Gia Virginia Chen-De Niro, the daughter she shares with partner Robert De Niro. The full interview airs on Friday, July 14, 2023.
See Robert De Niro's Baby Girl Gia Make Her TV Debut During Mom Tiffany Chen's Interview with Gayle King
Andy Cohen and Mark Consuelos
Andy Cohen Says Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' Son Michael Works on 'Real Housewives': 'A Full-Circle Moment'
Dylan Dreyer Says Son Calvin, 6, is ÂLike a Regular KidÂ Since Diagnosis for Celiac Disease
Dylan Dreyer Says Son Calvin, 6, Is 'Like a Regular Kid' After Celiac Disease Diagnosis (Exclusive)
Rob Kardashian Rattles Off Daughter Dream's Epic 6th Birthday Party Wishlist as Sister KhloÃ© Helps Plan
Rob Kardashian Rattles Off Daughter Dream's Epic 6th Birthday Party Wishlist as Sister Khloé Helps Plan
Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak Biermann
Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Have Hit Pause on Divorce but Are 'All over the Place,' Says Source
Nick Viall and his fiancee celebrating their 3rd anniversary
Nick Viall Celebrates 3-Year Anniversary with Fiancée Natalie Joy: 'Can’t Wait for the Rest of Our Lives'