Teresa Giudice Storms Out of 'RHONJ' Reunion in Tears as Gia Accuses Joe Gorga of 'Trying to Call Me a Liar'

There may be no return for Teresa Giudice, Joe Gorga and Melissa Gorga as their ongoing feud reaches a new high.

In a sneak peek of the third installment of The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 13 reunion, host Andy Cohen asks Teresa if she told her brother that he could "do better" than his wife Melissa.

She adamantly denies the allegation, sharing, “I never said that. I swear on my four daughters.” Joe, 43, agrees but clarifies that it was, in fact, Teresa’s 22-year-old daughter Gia Giudice who had said it.

Teresa, 51, then decides to call her daughter, then and there, to get the whole story and claims that her brother was “lying” about the conversation.

On the phone, Cohen presses Gia to find out if she made the comment about her aunt and uncle and she gives her side of the story.

“I called him regarding the wedding, saying that he should do the right thing, that Nonna and Nonno are looking down on them and my mom wanted him to walk her down the aisle,” she says, referring to her mother’s recent wedding to Luis "Louie" Ruelas.



She adds: “I never told him that he could do better than my Aunt Melissa. And it's sad, Zio Joe, that you're trying to call me a liar.”

After the phone call, Melissa, 44, says, “Why would he ever make something like that up?” and Teresa responds with a jab of her own, saying, “Because he's married to you.”

Teresa says she “doesn’t understand” the back and forth between them as she tears up, adding, “I was always good to you.”

“I always put you first. We were best friends… This is disgraceful. This is absolutely disgraceful,” she continues before storming off the stage. “I really can't… f—ing disgusting. Disgusting, disgusting. This is not the way I would raise my children ever. Mommy and daddy, you should be ashamed of yourself.”

After the outburst, Melissa says, “She’s embarrassed” and Teresa yells back, “And, don’t come following me.”

The moment comes after the heated first two parts of the reunion that saw Teresa and Melissa hash out their family drama in front of cameras.

Last week, Teresa called Melissa “a liar” on part two of the reunion for claiming her husband Louie wanted to date Alexia Echevarria from The Real Housewives of Miami prior to Teresa.

After a back and forth between the pair, Teresa concluded, “I don't know. I don't know how we’re gonna coexist, the two of us. She’s gonna be out of my life after tonight.”

Melissa offered all but one word in response to her sister-in-law’s outburst. “Sad,” she said.

The third part of The Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion will air Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo. The uncensored and extended edition of the reunion starts streaming Wednesday on Peacock.

