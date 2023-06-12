Teresa Giudice Storms Out of 'RHONJ' Reunion in Tears as Gia Accuses Joe Gorga of 'Trying to Call Me a Liar'

In a preview of the third part of 'The Real Housewives of New Jersey' reunion, Teresa Giudice calls her brother and his wife Melissa Gorga "disgraceful" for allegedly starting a lie about how Gia Giudice said Joe could 'do better' than Melissa

Stephanie Wenger is a TV Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She joined the brand in 2021 as digital news writer, spanning across the site's verticals. She previously contributed to E! Online, HollywoodLife, Discover Los Angeles, Oscar.com and Hollywood.com. She appeared on air at AfterBuzz TV. She began her journalism career as an intern at Good Morning America and Access Hollywood. She graduated from Boston University with a Bachelor's in communications and received a Master's in journalism from the University of Southern California.

Updated on June 12, 2023 03:31PM EDT

There may be no return for Teresa Giudice, Joe Gorga and Melissa Gorga as their ongoing feud reaches a new high.

In a sneak peek of the third installment of The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 13 reunion, host Andy Cohen asks Teresa if she told her brother that he could "do better" than his wife Melissa.

She adamantly denies the allegation, sharing, “I never said that. I swear on my four daughters.” Joe, 43, agrees but clarifies that it was, in fact, Teresa’s 22-year-old daughter Gia Giudice who had said it.

Teresa, 51, then decides to call her daughter, then and there, to get the whole story and claims that her brother was “lying” about the conversation.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 11: Teresa Giudice attends the "Mafia Mamma" New York screening at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on April 11, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images); FORT LEE, NEW JERSEY - FEBRUARY 07: Joe Gorga attends the Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 Premiere on February 07, 2023 in Fort Lee, New Jersey. (Photo by Manny Carabel/Getty Images)
Dia Dipasupil/Getty; Manny Carabel/Getty

On the phone, Cohen presses Gia to find out if she made the comment about her aunt and uncle and she gives her side of the story.

“I called him regarding the wedding, saying that he should do the right thing, that Nonna and Nonno are looking down on them and my mom wanted him to walk her down the aisle,” she says, referring to her mother’s recent wedding to Luis "Louie" Ruelas

She adds: “I never told him that he could do better than my Aunt Melissa. And it's sad, Zio Joe, that you're trying to call me a liar.”

After the phone call, Melissa, 44, says, “Why would he ever make something like that up?” and Teresa responds with a jab of her own, saying, “Because he's married to you.”

RHONJ RECAP: Gia Giudice Accuses Joe and Melissa Gorga of 'Trying to Put a Wedge' in Family's Younger Generation
getty (2)

Teresa says she “doesn’t understand” the back and forth between them as she tears up, adding, “I was always good to you.”

“I always put you first. We were best friends… This is disgraceful. This is absolutely disgraceful,” she continues before storming off the stage. “I really can't… f—ing disgusting. Disgusting, disgusting. This is not the way I would raise my children ever. Mommy and daddy, you should be ashamed of yourself.”

After the outburst, Melissa says, “She’s embarrassed” and Teresa yells back, “And, don’t come following me.”

Melissa Gorga, Teresa Giudice
Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice. Brian Ach/Getty; Lars Niki/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

The moment comes after the heated first two parts of the reunion that saw Teresa and Melissa hash out their family drama in front of cameras.

Last week, Teresa called Melissa “a liar” on part two of the reunion for claiming her husband Louie wanted to date Alexia Echevarria from The Real Housewives of Miami prior to Teresa.

After a back and forth between the pair, Teresa concluded, “I don't know. I don't know how we’re gonna coexist, the two of us. She’s gonna be out of my life after tonight.” 

Melissa offered all but one word in response to her sister-in-law’s outburst. “Sad,” she said. 

The third part of The Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion will air Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo. The uncensored and extended edition of the reunion starts streaming Wednesday on Peacock.

