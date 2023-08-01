Teresa Giudice and Husband Luis Ruelas Show Off Their Matching Tattoos While on the Beach

Their ink was on full display while they were in their swimwear

By
Henry Chandonnet
Henry Chandonnet is an Editorial Intern at PEOPLE. Their work has previously appeared in V Magazine, The Daily Dot, Salon, and Document Journal.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 1, 2023 06:31PM EDT
The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice packs on the PDA with her husband Luis Ruelas as the pair enjoy their sun-soaked beach holiday out in Mykonos celebrating their one year wedding anniversary.
Luis Ruelas and Teresa Giudice. Photo:

ThePhotOne / BACKGRID

Couples that get tattoos together stay together!

Teresa Giudice, star of The Real Housewives of New Jersey for 14 years, is showing off her family’s matching body art. On Tuesday, Giudice was seen vacationing in Mykonos, Greece, with her husband of one year, Luis “Louie” Ruelas. Wearing an orange bikini, the tattoo on her side was on full display.

The tattoo reads “Sempre Insieme” with a "333" below it. Ruelas was seen sporting a matching tattoo in the same location.

Back in December, Giudice exclusively told PEOPLE about the tattoo just four months after her  marriage, revealing that the body art is an ode to her mother. 

“I have a tattoo, 333. We both have the same,” Giudice said. “That's my mom, because my mom, when my dad was passing away, I went to go see a medium, and she gave me signs of threes. The medium told me, ‘Your mom's giving you signs of threes,’ and my dad passed away April 3. My mom passed away March 3. Everything's threes.”

Giudice went on to detail the “Sempre Insieme” saying, which translates to “always together,” and is featured on her parents’ mausoleum

“Me, Gia, Gabriela just got it, because she just turned 18,” Giudice explained of her daughters. “When Melania and Adriana turn 18, they're going to get it, too.”

Luis Ruelas and Teresa Giudice.

ThePhotOne / BACKGRID

After their marriage, which featured Giudice’s hair in a striking updo, Ruelas decided to get the tattoo as well. 

“Louie wanted to get it, because he feels so connected to our family,” Giudice noted. “My husband surprised me and got it. He's like, ‘I wish I always would've met your parents.’ I know he does. He goes to the cemetery and sees them and talks to them.”

Luis Ruelas and Teresa Giudice at the D'Amelio Footwear Launch Party

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Giudice recently posted a loving tribute to her husband on the third anniversary of the day they met. 

“3 years ago today I met the love of my life!!” Giudice captioned her Instagram Reel. “Everything in our life happened for a reason, for us to find each other. I love you endlessly and am forever grateful you came into my life. Your soul is so rare. We have such a beautiful family and I will forever cherish our love ❤️”

Ruelas had already gushed over his wife on Instagram just a few days earlier, captioning a photo of them Monday: "You take my breath away babe everyday in every way!! LOVE YOU ❤️"

