Teresa Giudice's Daughter Milania, 16, Looks All Grown Up at Prom — See the Photos!

Teresa Giudice has another teenager off to prom!



On Saturday, the second youngest of The Real Housewives of New Jersey star's four daughters, Milania, shared photos posing in her prom dress.

"Pr💚m," she captioned the poolside shots, where the teen sports a sleek teal gown with a low-cut back.

When sharing photos from the event earlier in the week, Milania's cousin Antonia Gorga, 17, posted a selfie with her cousin during the fun night.



In addition to Milania, Giudice shares daughters Audriana, 13, Gabriella, 19. and Gia, 22, with ex Joe Giudice. Last month, the proud mom celebrated as Gabriella revealed her college choice on Instagram.

Posing amid a bed full of blue and gold school pride goodies, Gabriella decided on the University of Michigan for her college career.

"Gabriella is off to the University of Michigan💙💛 I am so proud of you. I adore watching you work so hard for the things you want, and you deserve everything that is yet to come," Teresa wrote, sharing the photos on her own Instagram. "I am so excited to see what your bright future holds. I love you my porcelain doll, and I am gonna miss you being at home!💗💗 #proudmommy #unversityofmichigan #2023."



Antonia Gorga/instagram

Last month, the family celebrated as Gia graduated from Rutgers University on Mother's Day.

Teresa shared her love for her daughter and all the hard work she's done in an Instagram post.

"You definitely paved the path of success for your sisters, and you are an inspiration to them and me. I am so excited to see what your future holds," she wrote, in part.

"You have always been a leader and a determined individual. Your attributes are admirable, and I have no doubt that you will do anything less than reach for the stars. I love you to infinity and beyond!💗🎓."