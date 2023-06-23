Teresa Giudice Has a Total Princess Moment in Sheer Silver Gown: 'Feeling Glamorous'

Teresa Giudice is going mega-glam.

On Thursday, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 51, shared a couple photos on Instagram wearing a dazzling silver sequin ensemble. The one-shoulder dress featured a skin-tone bodice with silver detail and sequins running throughout.

In the photos, Giudice is sitting on the floor in front of a large Buddha statue with the bottom pieces of the dress strewn around her. She looked at the camera in the first pic and gazed down in the second one. She went shoeless for the spontaneous photo shoot.

The RHONJ star, who recently confirmed that her marriage to Luis Ruelas is solid, wore her long hair down and went dramatic with her makeup. Giudice did a smokey eye with pink highlighting on the lids and a light pink matte lip.

“Feeling glamorous,” the reality TV star wrote alongside the photo. Plenty of commenters praised her gorgeous dress (though some were displeased she chose to pose with a Buddha statue).



This isn’t the first time Giudice has gone full princess. At her wedding last year, the star turned heads with her extravagant, princess-like hairstyle.



Her viral wedding hair was a close collaboration between Giudice and and her hairstylist Lucia Casazza, who wanted her client to look like New Jersey royalty.

"As we know, my girl Teresa is the queen of Jersey, so we needed hair that was fit for a queen," Casazza revealed in an interview with Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM show Radio Andy after the big day. "You go big or you go home. [Teresa] said, 'My hair has to be over the top.'"

The towering, meme-sparking updo did just that, made up of ​​"over $7,000 worth of custom luxury hair extensions" that were pinned into her hair with more than 1,500 bobby pins and a long process that included Casazza standing up on a chair. The rate for the styling itself was around $2,500, for a grand total of of close to $10,000.

Casazza also revealed that Ruelas prefers Giudice's hair out of her face, which she was mindful of when creating the look and pulling Giudice's locks into a twisted half-up look styled inside the custom crystal tiara from Bridal Styles Boutique in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Inspired by Italian and Mediterranean brides with elaborate hairstyles, Casazza and Giudice sent Instagram images and Reels back and forth to find inspiration.

Recently, after rumors were swirling about Giudice's marriage, she set the record straight.

On the latest episode of her Namaste B$tches podcast, co-host Melissa Pfeister brought up the speculation about her relationship, noting: “They’re trying to say that your marriage is, like, shaky."



Luis Ruelas and Teresa Giudice. Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

“There’s no such thing,” Giudice said. “I love and adore him so much. No, there’s nothing shaky.”

“I mean, maybe we shake together when we dance, but that’s about it,” she quipped. “That’s the only time we’re doing any shaking, you know?”

Giudice also dismissed buzz her marriage seemingly being “on the rocks” was fodder for "a storyline” on next season of RHONJ.

“Believe me, I don't play like that. I play like, what's really going on in my life,” the reality star said. “I don’t need a storyline like that. I have a lot going on in my life. You know, I have my cooking channel, my YouTube cooking channel, that's doing amazing. I have my podcast with Melissa. I have a lot going on with the children.”