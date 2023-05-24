Teresa Giudice says it’s a necessity that she returns to The Real Housewives of New Jersey next season.

After a tumultuous season and news that the Bravo series would be taking a beak to figure out casting before picking up cameras again, the reality star, 51, opened up about her future on the show in a new interview with Extra, saying, "I need to come back. I have four daughters — one’s going to law school!"

Asked by host Billy Bush if everybody on the cast would indeed be returning for season 14, Giudice admitted, "I have no idea."

"I don't even know if I'm coming back!" she said. "I don't know if I'm locked in! I gotta check with my lawyer."

"Hello, I started the show," she noted.



Teresa Giudice with her four daughters. Manny Carabel/Getty Images

Giudice — who shares daughters Gia, 22, Gabriella, 19, Milania, 17, and Audriana, 13 with ex Joe Giudice — has appeared on RHONJ since its first season. But her ongoing drama with her brother Joe Gorga and her sister-in-law Melissa Gorga reached new heights this year.

The season ended with Joe and Melissa deciding not to attend Teresa's wedding to husband Luis “Louie” Relas after it was revealed Teresa and Luis had met with Joe behind Melissa's back to tell Teresa's brother about cheating rumors they'd heard involving Melissa (Melissa has vehemently denied the "baseless" allegations).

Since then, the two have been trading insults on social media and on their respective podcasts. They were even split into separate panels on BravoCon back in October to mitigate the noise.



In interviews this month to promote his new memoir, Daddy Diaries, Real Housewives Executive Producer Andy Cohen confirmed reports that RHONJ is taking a bit of a break right now before returning to filming as tensions among the cast are at an all-time high.

Cohen, 54, noted that no casting decisions have been made, but suggested that either Teresa or Melissa, 44, might need to go, not seeing how the two could film together anymore.



Luis "Louie" Relas and Teresa Giudice. Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Viewers got a glimpse of that in the trailer for season 13's explosive three-part reunion that dropped Tuesday night. In the clip, Teresa quipped that it would be the last time she'd ever see Melissa again, suggesting that her sister-in-law would be exiting the show against her will.



"I can’t wait to never f------ look at your face after today," Teresa told Melissa, who asked, "Why? Where you going?"

"You’re leaving," Teresa retorted, much to Melissa's surprise. "Oh, I am?" she asked.



Things even come to a breaking point for Cohen, who screamed "Let him talk!” while attempting to facilitate a conversation between Melissa, Joe, Louie and Teresa.

"You broke my heart a long time ago," Joe told his sister. "This is disgraceful," Teresa said in tears, before storming off the set. "I can’t, I really can’t. You should be ashamed of yourself and don’t come following me!"

Melissa, for her part, has said she had no plans to leave RHONJ. “I’m not going anywhere … I like my job," she wrote on social media earlier this month, adding on her podcast, On Display, that she's "not a quitter."

Teresa too has said she's doesn't plan on departing the show, and insisted to Extra on Tuesday that she had "nothing to do with" the rumors surrounding Melissa 's alleged infidelity. “That's not me. It wasn't me,” she said.

Joe and Melissa Gorga. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Discussing the pair skipping her and Louie’s wedding due to the rumors, Teresa called it “very sad.”



Ruelas, who also spoke to Extra, added that they’ve “been trying” to get everyone back together, but Teresa said she needs “time to heal.”

“It’s been, you know, it’s been a lot. It’s been sad,” she said. “I tried everything. I bent over backwards. I did backflips for them. You know, I asked her to be in my wedding. I asked my nephew to be in my wedding. Then they got upset that I didn’t ask the mom to come. And I bent over backwards. I’m like, ‘I’ll invite her.’ I tried everything!”

“Listen, I wish them well, I just need time to heal. I need my space, I need time to heal,” she continued. “Like, it was sad what we went through. It was a lot. Like, here’s the happiest time of my life and listen, I’ve been through a lot. Not that I need anybody to feel sorry for me. But my brother knows what I’ve been through and his wife. I was just so happy. The only thorn in my side were them two, and it's so sad — it's my only family.”

Added Ruelas: “It’s hard. This family, it’s been going on for a long time. I tried, I tried a lot. On camera, off camera… as a brother-in-law. If you want to talk about things with your brother-in-law, you talk about things with your brother-in-law. It’s uncomfortable because it’s all on TV.”



The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays (8 p.m. ET) on Bravo.

