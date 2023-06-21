Teresa Giudice Says Her Marriage to Luis Ruelas Is Solid: Dancing 'Is the Only Time We're Doin' Any Shaking'

Teresa Giudice is setting the record straight on her marriage to Luis "Louie" Ruelas.

Rumors have long swirled around The Real Housewives of New Jersey couple’s marriage, but Giudice 51, barely gives them the time of day.

On the latest episode of her Namaste B$tches podcast, co-host Melissa Pfeister brought up the speculation about her relationship with Ruelas, 48, noting: “They’re trying to say that your marriage is, like, shaky."

“There’s no such thing,” Giudice said. “I love and adore him so much. No, there’s nothing shaky.”

“I mean, maybe we shake together when we dance, but that’s about it,” she quipped. “That’s the only time we’re doing any shaking, you know?”

Giudice also dismissed buzz her marriage seemingly being “on the rocks” was fodder for "a storyline” on next season of RHONJ.



“Believe me, I don't play like that. I play like, what's really going on in my life,” the reality star said. “I don’t need a storyline like that. I have a lot going on in my life. You know, I have my cooking channel, my YouTube cooking channel, that's doing amazing. I have my podcast with Melissa. I have a lot going on with the children.”

Giudice and Ruelas initially met in 2020 while vacationing separately on the Jersey Shore — they confirmed their romantic relationship in November of that same year, then got engaged in October 2021. The couple married last August, in a ceremony that was filmed for a Bravo special.



Prior to Ruelas, Guidice went through a very public divorce with ex-husband Joe, with whom she shares four daughters.

"Me and my ex, we didn't like the same things. We were two opposites," Giudice shared in a 2021 interview with PEOPLE (the TV Show). "You know when they say opposites attract? It did for a little while, for like 15 years. But now I've found my true match — my soul mate. He's really amazing."



And though the reality star insists her marriage isn't emotionally shaky, there's definitely plenty of movement happening in the bedroom.

Shortly after the pair said "I do" last summer, Giuidice revealed that she and Ruelas typically have sex "every day, at least twice a day” — and up to five times a day during their honeymoon. She described both of them as “very sexual” and “hot and steamy” with each other.

“I can't keep my hands off of him, he can't keep his hands off of me. I can't keep my tongue out of his mouth, he can't keep his tongue out of my mouth,” Guidice shared. "I'm really so attracted to him, and vice versa, and I love every minute of it. You have to be! Otherwise, why would I get married?"

Four months later, she told PEOPLE the newlywed spark was still sizzling: “If you don't [have sex often], then that's not normal. That means you love the person you're with and want to be with ... I mean if not, then why be with that person?”

