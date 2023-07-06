Teresa Giudice's Daughter Milania Raves Luis Ruelas Is 'Such a Great Stepdad': 'So Amazing'

Milania Giudice wants to set the record straight about her stepfather.

Appearing on mom Teresa Giudice's "Namaste Bitches" podcast on PodcastOne, the 17-year-old welcomed the opportunity to share her opinions on The Real Housewives of New Jersey star's husband, Luis "Louie" Ruelas.

"Everyone makes mistakes," the teen offered when discussing public perception of her family.

"Everybody says stupid things like with the Louis in Nonno's PJs thing, like that thing is still talked about. Yes we all, even Louie, thought it was a little weird, but whatever. He didn't mean it in that way," she said in his defense. "Like, it's whatever. Get over it. Wrap it up."

Teresa Giudice/Instagram

Milania praised the 48-year-old dad of two — who shares sons Louie Jr., 19, and Nicholas, 21, with his ex — as "a great stepfather" to her and sisters Audriana, 13, Gabriella, 19, and Gia, 22, noting, "You guys don't know anything. What Louie has done for my sisters and I, I bet half these men in this world would never do that."

"Louie is so amazing and that's what everyone doesn't know. That's why I'm happy I can actually talk about it on this podcast because I haven't even talked about it that much," she continued. "Louie is such a great stepdad. He really is. Like, He's an amazing guy."

Milania also pointed out that her dad, Joe Giudice, approved of his daughters' relationships with Louie.

Gia Giudice/Instagram

"You guys know Joe. He's Juicy Joe. Do you think he's going to let just anybody around his girls? No. Louis went to the Bahamas and had dinner with my father, with all of us. We had dinner all together. I was with my parents, who have such a good relationship. They call each other, they act like siblings, honestly. Like you guys act like little kids together."

Later, she added, "They make me laugh so hard. And you know, they're still best friends. And Louie loves my dad," noting they "talk on the phone all the time too."



Joe and Teresa both took turns serving time after they were indicted on federal fraud charges in 2013. After serving 41 months in prison, Joe was deported to his native Italy in 2019.

The couple subsequently split and have been divorced since 2020. Joe currently lives in the Bahamas, where his daughters take turns visiting him.