Teresa Giudice Celebrates as Two of Her Daughters Graduate in One Weekend: 'So Proud'

Teresa Giudice had not one, not two, but three daughters graduate this spring!

Over the weekend, The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 51, celebrated two graduations as daughter Audriana, 13, graduated 8th grade and Gabriella, 19, graduated high school.

Audriana's ceremony was first, with the teen wearing a white dress and heels as she accepted her diploma.

"So proud of my Audriana for Graduating 8th grade and going into high school. Make the best out of the next four years. 👩🏻‍🎓 I love you so much!! 🤍✨," the proud mom wrote on Instagram.



Teresa Giudice's daughter Audriana graduation. Instagram/Teresa Giuidice

Big sister Gia, 22, captured the moment on Instagram, sharing video on her Instagram Story Saturday.

"Happy 8th grade graduation Audriana. I love you so much and I am so proud of you!" she wrote. "You are turning into the most perfect little woman and I can't wait to see where you go next! Good luck in high school!"

Shortly after, she shared photos from Gabriella's high school graduation, taking place on a football field.

"And another congrats to my beautiful Gabriella. Best of luck at the University of Michigan. I know you are going to do amazing things! I am so beyond proud of you! I am going to miss you so much and thank you for being my best friend."



Teresa Giudice's daughter Gabriella's graduation. Instagram/Teresa Giuidice

Later Saturday, the family could be seen enjoying a meal together as the mom of four presented her daughter a special gift, as seen on 16-year-old Milania's TikTok.

Gabriella, 19, was gifted not one, but two diamond necklace and was moved by the gesture, hugging her mom and Luis "Louie" Ruelas.

The family was gathered last month to celebrate Mother's Day and Gia's college graduation on the same day. Teresa shared her love for her daughter and all the hard work she's done in an Instagram post at the time.

"I am so proud of my devoted and intelligent daughter, Gia, for graduating a stellar university, a huge milestone to accomplish in life. Seeing you graduate college is one of the most special moments in my life," the proud mom wrote.