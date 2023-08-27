Teresa Giudice Celebrates Daughter Gabriella Starting College: 'You Are My sunshine, My Pride'

Teresa Giudice is celebrating another big parenting milestone!



The Real Housewives of New Jersey star's second-oldest daughter, Gabriella, has headed off to college. The 18-year-old will kick off her freshman year at the University of Michigan when classes commence on Monday.

Over the weekend, Giudice, 51, shared a loving tribute to Gabriella on Instagram, reflecting on everything the teen has achieved and the "incredible" person she has become. "My porcelain doll Gabriella, as you embark on this exciting journey at the University of Michigan, I want you to know how deeply proud I am of you," she began her message.

"Your relentless dedication and hard work have brought you to this moment, and I have no doubt that you will continue to impress and thrive," she continued. "Seeing you grow into the incredible woman you are becoming, fills my heart with indescribable joy. Your strength, resilience, and determination inspire me each and every day."

Giudice also shared her hopes for her daughter's college experience. "Cherish the opportunities that lie ahead, and remember to embrace every experience that comes your way," she wrote. "You are my sunshine, my pride, and my everything. Wherever life takes you, I will always be here, cheering you on and supporting you every step of the way."

The mom of four — she and ex-husband Joe Giudice are also parents to daughters Gia, 22, Milania, 17, and Audriana, 13 — concluded her message with one final wish for Gabriella as she begins this new chapter. "May your journey be filled with growth, happiness and endless fulfillment. GO BLUE!" she added.

Teresa Giudice and boyfriend Luis Ruelas pose with her four daughters and his son. Teresa Giudice/instagram

Giudice's tribute post also included a pair of photos. The first captured her and Gabriella all dressed up as they posed together in front of a restaurant. The second snapshot showed the Bravo personality and her boyfriend Luis "Louie" Ruelas surrounded by her four daughters and Ruelas' son Louie.

Last month, Giudice threw a joint graduation party for Gabriella and Gia, who in May graduated from Rutgers University with a bachelor's degree in criminal justice. The bash was held at Ruelas' new home and featured a chic white and gold theme, as well as personalized cakes and large balloon displays.

Gia shared a few snapshots from the celebration on Instagram, including a shot of her and Gabriella looking glam in white dresses as they posed in front of a lit-up sign that read "GRAD."



“Had a blast celebrating me and Gabriella’s graduation. Thank you everyone for coming, you all mean so much to us!! 💕," Gia wrote in the caption.

