Teresa Giudice 'Cannot Believe' Two of Her Daughters Are in High School: 'So Proud of Both of You'

Teresa Giudice's daughters are almost all grown up!

On Thursday, the Real Housewives of New Jersey alum, 51, shared a carousel of photos to her Instagram in celebration of her two of her daughters' first day of school. Milania, 17, and Audriana, 13, posed together in front of a staircase in one photo, wearing coordinating black and white shirts.

The two sisters also smiled for solo shots, striking matching poses with their hands on their hips. "My Beautiful Daughters back to school," the proud mom began her caption.

"Milania cannot believe ypu [sic] are a senior and my baby Audriana cannot believe you are going to be a freshman in high school. So proud of you both."

"Reach for the stars ✨ in everything you both do in life. Love you both so much more than I can say. Have the best school year ever ❤️❤️," Giudice ended her caption.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Teresa shares her four daughters — Audriana, Milania, Gabriella, 18, and Gia, 22 — with ex-husband Joe Giudice.

At the end of August, Teresa took a moment to honor her daughter Gabriella as she set off for her freshman year at the University of Michigan. "My porcelain doll Gabriella, as you embark on this exciting journey at the University of Michigan, I want you to know how deeply proud I am of you," she began her message.

"Your relentless dedication and hard work have brought you to this moment, and I have no doubt that you will continue to impress and thrive," she continued. "Seeing you grow into the incredible woman you are becoming, fills my heart with indescribable joy. Your strength, resilience, and determination inspire me each and every day."

Giudice also shared her hopes for her daughter's college experience. "Cherish the opportunities that lie ahead, and remember to embrace every experience that comes your way," she wrote. "You are my sunshine, my pride, and my everything. Wherever life takes you, I will always be here, cheering you on and supporting you every step of the way."

Although Joe could not be there to move Gabriella in, Gia shared a sweet photo of her dad wearing a University of Michigan T-shirt in honor of his daughter's big day.

"This is so adorable❤️❤️❤️," Gia wrote. "Makes me so happy."

Joe was sentenced to a 41-month prison sentence after pleading guilty for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud in October 2014. Teresa was also found guilty of fraud charges and sentenced to 15 months in jail.

Following his fraud sentence, Joe was deported from America. The Italian native now lives in the Bahamas and has since gotten divorced from Teresa after 20 years of marriage.

