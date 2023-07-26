Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas Return to Site of Their Honeymoon Ahead of One-Year Anniversary

The couple offered their Instagram followers a glimpse of what they’re getting up to on the celeb-favorite Greek island

By
David Chiu
David Chiu
David Chiu is a digital news writer for PEOPLE. A former PEOPLE intern from 2007 to 2008, he has been writing about news and entertainment for over 10 years.
Published on July 26, 2023 03:48PM EDT
Teresa Giudice and Luise Ruelas Celebrate Their One-Year Anniversary on Vacation in Mykonos
Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas. Photo:

teresagiudice/Instagram

Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas are getting a headstart in marking a major milestone. 

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star and her husband are vacationing in Mykonos as the one-year anniversary of their marriage nears on August 6.

The couple offered their Instagram followers a glimpse of what they’re doing on the Greek island. In an Instagram story posted on her account, Giudice films herself wearing a white cowboy hat with an evil eye on it and a bikini top. Then she pans the camera towards herself and Ruelas donning sunglasses and swim trunks, with Ruelas giving her a smooch on the cheek. 

The camera continues to pan around offering a view of the couple’s surroundings that included a lounge and bar area at their accommodations. 

Teresa Giudice and Luise Ruelas Celebrate Their One-Year Anniversary on Vacation in Mykonos

teresagiudice/Instagram

On his own Instagram Story, Ruelas shared an image featuring what appeared to be a wine holder with the name ‘Jackie O’ emblazoned it–an apparent reference to Jackie Kennedy Onassis, who married Greek shipping tycoon Aristotle Onassis in 1968 and famously spent time in the Cyclades.

“Jackie O Mykonos” he wrote on the image and included a tag to Giudice’s Instagram account followed by a heart-shaped emoji. 

Teresa Giudice and Luise Ruelas Celebrate Their One-Year Anniversary on Vacation in Mykonos

teresagiudice/Instagram

Giudice and Ruelas are no strangers to having fun in Greece: the couple spent their honeymoon in the country last year. Then too, the couple shared their experience via Instagram, including shacking up at a luxury hotel called Calilo. 

EXCLUSIVE: Teresa Giudice and new husband Luis enjoy the last days of their honeymoon with close friends Jill Zarin and her husband Bobby, Capri, Italy. Pictured: Teresa Giudice,Luis Ruelas Ref: SPL5334976 260822 EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
SplashNews.com

"This is the land of love. Look how beautiful! It's all about the love here,” said Giudice via her Instagram story during the honeymoon, as she showed a heart-shaped stone in the hotel's lobby. Ruelas also captured a video of his new bride in a blue bikini as she blew a kiss to the camera.

Luis Ruelas and Teresa Giudice honeymoon
Luis Ruelas/Instagram

Prior to their 2022 honeymoon, the couple got hitched in East Brunswick, New Jersey, on August 6, 2022, in a ceremony that was attended by 220 guests.

Present at the wedding were Giudice’s daughters – Gia, Gabriella, Milania, and Audriana –  whom she shares with her ex-husband, Joe.  Ruelas’  two sons from a previous relationship, David and Nicholas, also attended the ceremony.

