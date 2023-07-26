Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas are getting a headstart in marking a major milestone.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star and her husband are vacationing in Mykonos as the one-year anniversary of their marriage nears on August 6.

The couple offered their Instagram followers a glimpse of what they’re doing on the Greek island. In an Instagram story posted on her account, Giudice films herself wearing a white cowboy hat with an evil eye on it and a bikini top. Then she pans the camera towards herself and Ruelas donning sunglasses and swim trunks, with Ruelas giving her a smooch on the cheek.

The camera continues to pan around offering a view of the couple’s surroundings that included a lounge and bar area at their accommodations.

On his own Instagram Story, Ruelas shared an image featuring what appeared to be a wine holder with the name ‘Jackie O’ emblazoned it–an apparent reference to Jackie Kennedy Onassis, who married Greek shipping tycoon Aristotle Onassis in 1968 and famously spent time in the Cyclades.



“Jackie O Mykonos” he wrote on the image and included a tag to Giudice’s Instagram account followed by a heart-shaped emoji.

Giudice and Ruelas are no strangers to having fun in Greece: the couple spent their honeymoon in the country last year. Then too, the couple shared their experience via Instagram, including shacking up at a luxury hotel called Calilo.

"This is the land of love. Look how beautiful! It's all about the love here,” said Giudice via her Instagram story during the honeymoon, as she showed a heart-shaped stone in the hotel's lobby. Ruelas also captured a video of his new bride in a blue bikini as she blew a kiss to the camera.

Prior to their 2022 honeymoon, the couple got hitched in East Brunswick, New Jersey, on August 6, 2022, in a ceremony that was attended by 220 guests.

Present at the wedding were Giudice’s daughters – Gia, Gabriella, Milania, and Audriana – whom she shares with her ex-husband, Joe. Ruelas’ two sons from a previous relationship, David and Nicholas, also attended the ceremony.

