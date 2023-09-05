U.S. Open Fan Ejected for Allegedly Using ‘Famous Hitler Phrase’ to German Tennis Star Alexander Zverev

“He started singing the anthem of Hitler that was back in the day," Zverev told reporters of the unnamed onlooker

By
Kimberlee Speakman
Kimberlee Speakman profile headshot.
Kimberlee Speakman
Kimberlee Speakman is a digital writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared in Forbes and she has also worked in broadcast television as a reporter for Hawaii-based news station KHON2 News.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 5, 2023 10:37AM EDT
Alexander Zverev of Germany reacts against Jannik Sinner of Italy during their Men's Singles Fourth Round match on Day Eight of the 2023 US Open
Photo:

Al Bello/Getty

Tennis star Alexander Zverev isn’t taking any bad-mouthing from off the court.

The German player, 26, complained about a male fan allegedly directing an Adolf Hitler phrase to him during his Tuesday U.S. Open match against Italian player Jannik Sinner, according to reports from the Associated Press and ABC News

The incident happened as No. 12 seed Zverev was serving at 2-2 in the fourth set of his match against No. 6 seed Skinner at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City. He stopped and went over to speak to umpire James Keothavong and pointed out the fan, who was sitting in a section behind the empire, per AP.

"He said the most famous Hitler phrase to me," Zverev told the umpire, per ABC News. "He just said the most famous Hitler phrase there is in this world. It's unacceptable. This is unbelievable."

Alexander Zverev speaks with the Chair Umpire during a men's singles match at the 2023 US Open, Monday, Sep. 4, 2023 in Flushing, NY.
Alexander Zverev speaks with the Chair Umpire during a men's singles match at the 2023 US Open on Monday, Sept. 4.

Brad Penner/USTA via AP

Keothavong then turned toward the stands and asked the fan to identify himself, saying, "Put your hand up… Who said that? We are going to get him out," according to the outlet .

After nearby spectators pointed the fan out, the fan reportedly was swiftly removed by security from the stadium during the changeover after Zverev’s serve, the AP reported. After his removal, the umpire reportedly asked fans to "remain fair and respect the players."

U.S. Tennis Association spokesman Chris Widmaier told the AP in a statement that “a disparaging remark was directed” toward Zverev during the match by a fan who “was identified and escorted from the stadium.” He noted to ABC News that police were not involved in the situation.

The U.S. Tennis Association did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Alexander Zverev of Germany returns a shot against Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria during their Men's Singles Third Round match on Day Six of the 2023 US Open
Alexander Zverev of Germany returns a shot against Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria during their Men's Singles Third Round match on Day Six of the 2023 US Open.

Clive Brunskill/Getty

Speaking to reporters about the incident after the match, Zverev said that fans have made disparaging comments about him before, but that this was the first time they quoted words from Hitler’s regime.

“He started singing the anthem of Hitler that was back in the day. It was ‘Deutschland über alles’ and it was a bit too much,” Zverev said, the AP reported.

“I think he was getting involved in the match for a long time, though,” he added. “I don’t mind it, I love when fans are loud, I love when fans are emotional. But I think me being German and not really proud of that history, it’s not really a great thing to do and I think him sitting in one of the front rows, I think a lot of people heard it. So if I just don’t react, I think it’s bad from my side.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Zverev went on to win the lengthy five-set match against Skinner, despite the pair trading off wins every other set. He finally clinched the victory in the final set 6-3 despite humid conditions at the stadium.

He will advance to face off against the No. 1 seed and defending U.S. Open champion Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinals Wednesday.

Related Articles
Tom Brady 80 for brady 01 31 23
Tom Brady Says Retirement Is a ‘Chance to Really Sit Back and Watch and Learn a Different Career’
Julio Urias #7 of the Los Angeles Dodgers
Los Angeles Dodgers Pitcher Julio Urías Arrested on Felony Domestic Violence Charges
Coco Gauff, Frances Tiafoe
Coco Gauff Teases Frances Tiafoe About His US Open Outfit, Jokes Carlos Alcaraz 'Looked Better'
Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami against the Los Angeles FC in the second half of a Major League Soccer match at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles on Sunday, September 3, 2023
Lionel Messi's Bodyguard Tackles Fan on the Soccer Pitch Mid-Game — Watch the Video
Selena Gomez Inter Miami watching John McCarthy deny Lionel Messi MLS twitter 09 03 23
Selena Gomez Has Wide-Eyed Reaction to Lionel Messi During Inter Miami Soccer Game: 'Mood'
Simone Biles Posts Adorable Photo After Reuniting with Husband Jonathan Owens : 'Back Together Again'
Simone Biles Posts Romantic Photo After Reuniting with Husband Jonathan Owens: ‘Back Together Again'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 27: Frances Tiafoe of the United States plays against members of Dude Perfect with a frying pan as part of Arthur Ashe Kids Day at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 27, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Frances Tiafoe Brings 20 Spare Shirts to Each Match in Case He Gets Too Sweaty
Michelle Wie West Designs Necklace with Proceeds Going to Maui Wildfires
Michelle Wie West Designs 'Resilience' Bracelet for Maui Relief Fund: 'Hit Super Close to Home' (Exclusive)
Embattled Soccer Presidentâs Mother Released From Hospital Following Hunger Strike, As Backlash Continues Over Unwanted Kiss
Spanish Soccer President’s Mother Released from Hospital Following Hunger Strike Over His Suspension
Matthew Stafford and wife Kelly Hall react to play during a 124-116 Los Angeles Lakers win over the Golden State Warriors
Kelly Stafford 'Felt Pretty Bad' After Commenting on Husband Matthew's Struggle to Connect with Rams Teammates
Fiona Crawley
UNC Star Fiona Crawley Forgoes US Open Prize Money to Keep NCAA Eligibility: 'It Seems Unreal'
Carl Hagelin
Carl Hagelin Forced to Retire from Hockey Due to Stick to Face: 'My Eye Injury Is Too Severe'
Ken Griffey Jr. takes photos during the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game at T-Mobile Park
MLB Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. Spotted Working as Photographer at Lionel Messi's MLS Match
Caroline Wozniacki and David Lee attend The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022
All About Caroline Wozniacki's Husband, Former NBA All-Star David Lee
Crystal McCrary and Cole Anthony attend The Gordon Parks Foundation Awards Dinner on May 23, 2023
Cole Anthony Calls His Mom Crystal McCrary ‘Superwoman’ as They Launch App for Athlete Development (Exclusive)
Jihad Ward of New York Giants, Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets
Giants' Jihad Ward 'Pissed Off' Over Aaron Rodgers' Reaction to Play That Led to Player's Injury