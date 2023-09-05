U.S. Open Fan Ejected for Allegedly Using ‘Famous Hitler Phrase’ to German Tennis Star Alexander Zverev

Tennis star Alexander Zverev isn’t taking any bad-mouthing from off the court.

The German player, 26, complained about a male fan allegedly directing an Adolf Hitler phrase to him during his Tuesday U.S. Open match against Italian player Jannik Sinner, according to reports from the Associated Press and ABC News.

The incident happened as No. 12 seed Zverev was serving at 2-2 in the fourth set of his match against No. 6 seed Skinner at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City. He stopped and went over to speak to umpire James Keothavong and pointed out the fan, who was sitting in a section behind the empire, per AP.

"He said the most famous Hitler phrase to me," Zverev told the umpire, per ABC News. "He just said the most famous Hitler phrase there is in this world. It's unacceptable. This is unbelievable."

Alexander Zverev speaks with the Chair Umpire during a men's singles match at the 2023 US Open on Monday, Sept. 4. Brad Penner/USTA via AP

Keothavong then turned toward the stands and asked the fan to identify himself, saying, "Put your hand up… Who said that? We are going to get him out," according to the outlet .

After nearby spectators pointed the fan out, the fan reportedly was swiftly removed by security from the stadium during the changeover after Zverev’s serve, the AP reported. After his removal, the umpire reportedly asked fans to "remain fair and respect the players."

U.S. Tennis Association spokesman Chris Widmaier told the AP in a statement that “a disparaging remark was directed” toward Zverev during the match by a fan who “was identified and escorted from the stadium.” He noted to ABC News that police were not involved in the situation.

The U.S. Tennis Association did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Alexander Zverev of Germany returns a shot against Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria during their Men's Singles Third Round match on Day Six of the 2023 US Open. Clive Brunskill/Getty

Speaking to reporters about the incident after the match, Zverev said that fans have made disparaging comments about him before, but that this was the first time they quoted words from Hitler’s regime.

“He started singing the anthem of Hitler that was back in the day. It was ‘Deutschland über alles’ and it was a bit too much,” Zverev said, the AP reported.

“I think he was getting involved in the match for a long time, though,” he added. “I don’t mind it, I love when fans are loud, I love when fans are emotional. But I think me being German and not really proud of that history, it’s not really a great thing to do and I think him sitting in one of the front rows, I think a lot of people heard it. So if I just don’t react, I think it’s bad from my side.”

Zverev went on to win the lengthy five-set match against Skinner, despite the pair trading off wins every other set. He finally clinched the victory in the final set 6-3 despite humid conditions at the stadium.

He will advance to face off against the No. 1 seed and defending U.S. Open champion Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinals Wednesday.

