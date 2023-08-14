Tennis Players Left Confused After 'Cotton Eye Joe' Mistakenly Blasts During Tense Match

Tennis fans were left wondering just one thing after American player Jessica Pegula shocked World No. 1 Iga Świątek in the semifinals of the Canadian Open this weekend: “Where did it come from?”

Pegula, 29, and Świątek, 22, were locked in a tense back-and-forth during a tiebreak in the second set of their match Saturday when “Cotton Eye Joe” by Rednex began inexplicably blasting over the arena’s public address system, disrupting the match and forcing the point to be replayed.



"I just thought it was funny,” Pegula, who went on to win the match, said afterwards. “I've never had that happen, let alone with 'Cotton Eye Joe.’ I was, like, 'Is this really happening right now?' Of all the songs. It was just, like, what is going on?"



The chaotic and confusing moment appeared to upset the fans watching the intense, marquee matchup in Montreal, but video of the incident soon went viral online as social media users began overlaying the song over video of other dramatic sports moments.



Pegula went on to defeat Świątek, who is the defending French and U.S. Open champion and appeared to be stringing together momentum before “Cotton Eye Joe” threw off the match.



Saturday’s win was Pegula’s second over Świątek, the No. 1 ranked woman in the world, this year.

Iga Swiatek. Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP

After defeating Świątek, Pegula went on to win the Canadian Open finals on Sunday against Liudmila Samsonova. Pegula also beat her doubles partner Coco Gauff earlier in the tournament.

"Beating Coco and Iga were two tough wins back-to-back and being able to do that and then come out and play a really clean match was great," Pegula said after the tournament Sunday. "I felt I didn't have a ton of pressure at any point or I wasn't worried too much.”

Jessica Pegula. ANDRE PICHETTE/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Pegula, the No. 3-ranked player in the world, is also the top-ranked player from the United States. She became the first American player to win the Canadian Open since Serena Williams in 2013, according to Reuters.

"I've always played well here, so I always come in with a good attitude and good spirits that I can play good here,” Pegula said. “That probably helps.”