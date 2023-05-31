Tennis Champ Garbiñe Muguruza Is Engaged to Fan Who Asked Her for a Selfie During the US Open

The 2016 French Open and 2017 Wimbledon champ revealed on Instagram that she is engaged to model Arthur Borges

By
Published on May 31, 2023 04:00 PM
GUADALAJARA, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 17: GarbiÃÂ±e Muguruza of Spain poses with her boyfriend Arthur Borges after defeating Anett Kontaveit of Estonia during the Women's Singles Final on Day 8 of 2021 Akron WTA Finals Guadalajara at Centro Panamericano de Tenis on November 17, 2021 in Guadalajara, Mexico. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images,)
Photo:

Matthew Stockman/Getty

Tennis star Garbiñe Muguruza has aced the portion of her marriage proposal!

The 2016 French Open and 2017 Wimbledon champ, 29, revealed on Instagram that she is engaged to Spanish model Arthur Borges — whom she first met after he asked her for a selfie in Central Park while she was in town for the US Open in 2021.

“You had me at ‘Hello’ 💘💍” the Spanish-Venezuelan athlete wrote on Instagram last week alongside a photo of the two locked in an embrace.

In an interview with HOLA! Spain magazine, the former world No. 1 recalled the couple’s only-in-New York City meet cute that led to their love story.

“My hotel was close to Central Park and I was bored, so I thought I should go for a walk,” she told the publication. “I go out and I run into him on the street. Suddenly, he turns and says ‘Good luck at the US Open.’ I was left thinking, ‘Wow, he’s so handsome.’”

After their first connection, Garbiñe and Arthur arranged to walk again in the park, she told HOLA! 

The couple soon discovered they had similar international upbringings — Arthur has lived most of his life in Finland — which served the blossoming relationship well, Garbiñe said.

“He’s a mix, like me. I’m half-Venezuelan and half-Spanish, so we understand each other,” she said. “We share that feeling of being citizens of the world.”

Now, they look to Spain as the setting for their upcoming wedding, which will take place somewhere close to the beach, Garbiñe told the magazine.

Last fall, the happy couple revisited the place where they met during the US Open.

In a carousel of photos which featured New York in the backdrop, they posed street side in front of a taxi, Arthur walked in Central Park, and Garbiñe beamed during some downtime.

“American Swing 🇺🇸” Arthur wrote for the caption.

