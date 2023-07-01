Tennessee Titans Hassan Haskins Arrested, Charged with Strangling Girlfriend

Tennessee Titans running back Hassan Haskins was arrested on Thursday morning for aggravated assault by strangulation following an incident on June 22 with his girlfriend, Makia Green.

Haskins, 23, was also charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in Davidson County in Tennessee, according to arrest affidavits posted Friday on the Twitter account Scoop: Nashville Haskins.

"We are aware of the situation and gathering additional information," the Titans said in a statement Friday night, according to ESPN, AP News and Nashville news outlet WSMV 4.

ESPN and The Tennessean reported that the NFL player was released later on Thursday after his $10,000 bond was posted.

Per the outlets, Green, 20, was also booked on Thursday morning for aggravated assault by strangulation as well as felony vandalism. She was released later that day after her $7,500 bond was posted. Both Green and Haskins are scheduled to appear in court on July 10.

The arrest affidavit detailing the June 22 incident states that Haskins and Green argued over her “clicking ‘like’ on a picture of a male on Instagram.”



Green told police that she “went into the closet and began to throw the suspect’s shoes down to the floor,” and after Haskins told her to “stop touching his things,” he allegedly “pushed the victim to the ground, causing the victim to hit the back of her head.”

She then stated that “she fought back and kicked the suspect, so the suspect grabbed the victim, took her out of the closet, pushed her on top of the bed, and began to strangle her with both hands” for about 10 to 15 seconds.

Green said that after Haskins let her go, she “slapped the suspect on the face, so the suspect slapped her back.” He then “threw her on the ground, causing her to fall on top of her dog crate,” and strangled her again.

Green said Haskins released her and she left the house, sustaining “small bruising to her right cheek,” a scratch on the left side of her neck, “red in front of [her] neck” and “a bruise to her right upper arm near the shoulder” in pictures captured.

The second arrest affidavit for Haskins’ felony charge for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Thursday details that the professional football player and his girlfriend argued at a steakhouse because they were “in the middle of a breakup.”

After taking an Uber back home, where she found Haskins inside, Green told police that “she was mad and grabbed a glass cup and threw it, shattering it.”

She then went into her bedroom and closed the door, which Haskins “punched and kicked” until it was broken in half.

From there, the two continued arguing, and Green alleged that Haskins broke her phone after she broke his necklace. When she turned on Haskins' old iPhone 12 to call her mother, “chats and nude pictures from other women started popping up in his Snapchat.”

Green said this upset her more, and so she threw the phone, damaging the screen. She proceeded to slap Haskins’ chest because “she was mad [about] everything that was happening.”

She then grabbed a knife from the kitchen with the intent to slash the tires of Haskins’ car. As she walked toward the garage, Green said she heard Haskins “cock his gun” and say, “‘I hope you would,’” at which point, she put the knife down.

According to the affidavit, “Haskins stated the same as Ms. Green but added that Ms. Green hit him with the broom, jumped on him and was strangling him [from] behind” and he was able to pull her off of him.

He attested that he has video footage of Green hitting him with a broom — which left a “red bump on his back” — and throwing a water bottle at him.

Green also allegedly damaged his PS5 by throwing it upstairs and creating a hole in a wall. Haskins said his PS5 is worth $500, his old iPhone 12 $800 and his necklace $5,000.

Haskins is a second-year running back with the Titans, who drafted him in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL draft, according to ESPN.

