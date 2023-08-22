Tennessee Titans' Caleb Farley's Father Dead in Explosion at Family's Home: 'An Unimaginable Tragedy'

Tennessee Titans cornerback Caleb Farley’s father is reportedly dead and another person was injured when the NFL player’s home in North Carolina exploded overnight, leaving the multi-million dollar lakeside house reduced to rubble.



A press release sent out by Iredell County Emergency Management said Farley, 24, was not at the suburban Mooresville, North Carolina home when the explosion occurred .

The Titans cornerback was at the home with other family members early Tuesday morning speaking with authorities, according to Reuters, who first reported the news.

Aerial footage taken by the local Queen City News showed the lakeside house completely decimated.

The outlet, along with ESPN, reported that Robert Matthews Farley, 61, was killed in the massive explosion and another man was injured and seen leaving the property when the initial emergency crews responded to the scene.

The other man suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital, according to the outlet.



Caleb Farley. Wesley Hitt/Getty

The home was reportedly worth $2 million and was located next to Lake Norman, according to Queen City News. A cause for the explosion has yet to be identified by local police or reported.

Authorities were expected to provide a brief update on the incident Tuesday afternoon.

“I can’t believe it,” neighbor Clay Wild told the outlet, noting that he heard “a loud boom” roughly five minutes before midnight Monday night. Other neighbors told Queen City News there was a smell of gas in the area.



Farley was a first-round draft pick for the Titans in 2021. He previously played at Virginia Tech in college and grew up in nearby Maiden, roughly 25 miles west across the lake.

Caleb Farley. Wesley Hitt/Getty

Head coach Mike Vrabel told reporters after Tuesday's practice that the team was going to do "everything we can to support Caleb and his family," according to a video shared by longtime Titans reporter Jim Wyatt.

"I'm just praying for Caleb," Titans running back Derrick Henry told reporters Tuesday afternoon, according to video of a post-practice interview shared by reporter Paul Kuharsky. "I just found out the news. I'm keeping him in our prayers. I'm praying for his family. I'm sending my condolences, we all send our condolences. It's a tragic situation."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Titans safety Kevin Byard told reporters he texted Farley this morning after he heard the news, according to video of a post-practice interview shared by reporter Kayla Anderson.

"It's just very tragic," Byard said. "As a team and as a brother, all we can do and all I can do is try to be there for him. It's going to be tough. It's an unimaginable tragedy."