Tennessee Titans' Caleb Farley's Father Dead in Explosion at Family's Home: 'An Unimaginable Tragedy'

Local authorities said Robert Matthews Farley was killed and one other person was injured when the NFL player's home exploded overnight

Published on August 22, 2023 03:03PM EDT
Caleb Farley #3 of the Tennessee Titans walks off the field after the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Nissan Stadium on September 12, 2021
Caleb Farley. Photo:

Wesley Hitt/Getty

Tennessee Titans cornerback Caleb Farley’s father is reportedly dead and another person was injured when the NFL player’s home in North Carolina exploded overnight, leaving the multi-million dollar lakeside house reduced to rubble.

A press release sent out by Iredell County Emergency Management said Farley, 24, was not at the suburban Mooresville, North Carolina home when the explosion occurred .

The Titans cornerback was at the home with other family members early Tuesday morning speaking with authorities, according to Reuters, who first reported the news.

Aerial footage taken by the local Queen City News showed the lakeside house completely decimated.

The outlet, along with ESPN, reported that Robert Matthews Farley, 61, was killed in the massive explosion and another man was injured and seen leaving the property when the initial emergency crews responded to the scene.

The other man suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital, according to the outlet.

Caleb Farley #3 of the Tennessee Titans warms up before a NFL Preseason game against the Chicago Bears at Nissan Stadium on August 28, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Caleb Farley.

Wesley Hitt/Getty 

The home was reportedly worth $2 million and was located next to Lake Norman, according to Queen City News. A cause for the explosion has yet to be identified by local police or reported. 

Authorities were expected to provide a brief update on the incident Tuesday afternoon.

“I can’t believe it,” neighbor Clay Wild told the outlet, noting that he heard “a loud boom” roughly five minutes before midnight Monday night. Other neighbors told Queen City News there was a smell of gas in the area.

Farley was a first-round draft pick for the Titans in 2021. He previously played at Virginia Tech in college and grew up in nearby Maiden, roughly 25 miles west across the lake.

Caleb Farley #3 of the Tennessee Titans warms up before an NFL preseason game against the Chicago Bears at Nissan Stadium on August 28, 2021 in Nashville,
Caleb Farley.

Wesley Hitt/Getty

Head coach Mike Vrabel told reporters after Tuesday's practice that the team was going to do "everything we can to support Caleb and his family," according to a video shared by longtime Titans reporter Jim Wyatt.

"I'm just praying for Caleb," Titans running back Derrick Henry told reporters Tuesday afternoon, according to video of a post-practice interview shared by reporter Paul Kuharsky. "I just found out the news. I'm keeping him in our prayers. I'm praying for his family. I'm sending my condolences, we all send our condolences. It's a tragic situation."

Titans safety Kevin Byard told reporters he texted Farley this morning after he heard the news, according to video of a post-practice interview shared by reporter Kayla Anderson.

"It's just very tragic," Byard said. "As a team and as a brother, all we can do and all I can do is try to be there for him. It's going to be tough. It's an unimaginable tragedy."

