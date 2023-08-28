WATCH: Tennessee Mom Wins HGTV's Smart Home 2023: 'It Does Not Feel Real' (Exclusive)

A Tennessee mother has officially won HGTV's Smart Home 2023!

Stacey Braswell, a dentist's office employee from Kingsport, Tennessee, was caught off guard by a video crew at work when she found out she won a new furnished home in New Mexico — and her family was right by her side for the revelation.

After being randomly drawn as the winner from 89 million entries, Braswell came out with the grand prize of a Santa Fe home with interior design from Tiffany Brooks, an electric Mercedes-Benz EQE Sedan and an additional $100,000.

Surprised by HGTV's Brian Patrick Flynn in a video shared with PEOPLE, Braswell was under the impression that her office was being used as a filming location for a TV show, with Braswell's husband Johnathan and their daughter in the office as "extras."

HGTV Smart Home 2023 in Sante Fe, NM. HGTV

"She thinks that she's just gonna be sitting in her regular spot at the front desk, greeting me, welcoming me and then taking me back for my appointment," Flynn said, setting the scene. "But that's not what's gonna happen."

What did happen was an announcement that had the whole office cheering along with Braswell. "Are you serious?" she initially asked, before adding after a few moments: "I'm still in shock, I really am."

After her daughter asked if they'd be moving to New Mexico, Braswell joked that she's "retiring." She then revealed that she was supposed to have surgery in two months and had worried about the cost, calling her victory a "blessing."

Flynn then showed the family a visual reminder of their new home, and surprised Braswell with her brand-new car — which earned just as many cheers as the home itself.

Stacey Braswell poses with her family after winning the HGTV Smart Home. HGTV

In a release, Braswell noted that she was most impressed with the home's landscape and liked its large open spaces. “You never think it's going to be you," she added.

The pueblo-style home, which marked Brooks' master interior designer role for the ninth year in a row, was described by Brooks as "a lavish oasis that melds traditional with modern, complete with smart living solutions that will provide the winner with the best of both worlds."

HGTV Smart Home 2023 in Sante Fe, NM. HGTV

The three-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath, 3,095-square-foot pad sits on nearly two acres of land and "captures the energy of Santa Fe through its historic architecture with a technological twist," per the designer. It was designed by architecture firm Lorn Tryk Architects PC, features landscape design from Bespoke Garden Plans and was ultimately built by Boss Builders.

The home also features a bright white kitchen, a deep green living room with carpet tiles, a primary bedroom that Brooks says is "all about the bold geometry" and a bathroom with a spa-like wet room. The location boasts plenty of outdoor perks, too, such as a kitchen with a built-in grill, a deck with a heated plunge pool, a rooftop deck, and views of the mountains.

