Tennessee Dog Finds Forever Home a Year After Being Set on Fire by Former Owner

A Tennessee pup is happily settling into her forever home after a challenging year.

Animal lovers have been closely following Riona's story on social media since the 2-year-old pit bull mix was rescued last June after being found running down a street in Memphis engulfed in flames. She'd been doused in gasoline and set on fire by her former owner, who now faces three counts of aggravated cruelty to animals and one count of setting fire to personal property or land.

Left with fourth-degree burns on 60 percent of her body, Riona was taken in by Tails of Hope Dog Rescue while she underwent a long and arduous recovery process. Mallory Mclemore, manager at Bluff City Veterinary Specialists, where Riona was treated, became the dog's foster caregiver. The pup initially required around-the-clock care, as her wounds had to be repeatedly cleaned and new bandages applied.

Once the canine had fully healed, the rescue set out to find her a forever home. On Tuesday, the big moment finally arrived: Riona was united for the first time with her adoptive family, who include a mother, a father, two kids, and two other dogs, according to Memphis Commercial Appeal.

Riona. Tails of Hope Dog Rescue

"Our goal was to get her a forever home, and that's exactly what we found," Ginger Natoli, co-founder of Tails of Hope, told the outlet.

"Riona has other dogs to play with, she has children to play with, she's got a big yard to play in, she's got a family that has experience in the medical field and an understanding of what her injuries were," Natoli added.

The dog's new home — the location of which is being kept private for security reasons — is a 10-hour drive from Memphis. Natoli and her husband, Rob, drove Riona to her final destination, documenting their two-day road trip on Facebook in a series of photo and video posts.

The dog received a VIP welcome at her new family's house. The kids had made welcome signs and cards for her, and the other dogs immediately engaged her in play out in the yard. "It was like she'd known them forever," Natoli noted.



It's a heartwarming ending to a harrowing ordeal for Riona, whose plight captured the attention of people around the world. Tails of Hope regularly shared updates about the dog on its Facebook page and the TikTok account @justice4riona, which amassed over 400,000 followers.

Inquires came from near and far, including the U.K. and other parts of Europe, from people hoping to adopt Riona, who the rescue staff affectionately nicknamed "warrior princess" for her resilience and strength.



"Happy tails, Riona," the organization posted on Facebook on Tuesday, giving the beloved dog a warm sendoff following her arrival at her new home.