'Highly Respected and Beloved' Tenn. Surgeon Allegedly Shot to Death By Patient Inside an Exam Room

Dr. Benjamin Mauck was allegedly killed by a patient who then fled the hospital, according to police

Published on July 12, 2023 01:27PM EDT
An orthopedic surgeon was allegedly shot and killed by a patient inside an examination room on Tuesday, sending police on a frantic search for the suspect moments after the killing and the clinic’s staff distraught.

The Collierville Police Department said 29-year-old Larry Pickens has been charged with the Tuesday murder of Dr. Benjamin Mauck. The suspect was arrested five minutes later after video from another patient showed police searching for him near the entrance of the Campbell Clinic Orthopedics office in Collierville, Tenn., the department stated.

In a statement Wednesday morning, police said Pickens was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault. Police say they had no prior reports on Pickens, 29, whose bond was set at $1.2 million by Collierville Municipal Judge Lee Ann Pafford Dobson.

Police Chief Dale Lane said in a news conference Tuesday that Pickens “had a firearm in his possession” when police confronted him outside the clinic and was “taken into custody without incident.”

No others were injured, Lane told reporters.

“This appears to be a one-on-one interaction,” the police chief said.

Lane said Pickens had been at the clinic for “several hours” before the shooting and that the killing “appears to be” targeted. “It’s bad. It’s horrific. It’s terrible,” he said.

Dr. Mauck had worked at Campbell Clinic since 2012 after graduating from the University of Tennessee-Memphis’ medical school in 2006. He specialized in elbow, hand and wrist surgeries and was highly regarded by many of his patients and staff, who memorialized him with posts on social media this week.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Less than a week ago, Mauck was featured in Memphis Magazine for one of its “top doctors” profiles where, according to Fox 13 News, he said he wanted to be a doctor since he was a teenager growing up in Savannah, Tenn.

In a statement obtained by Fox 13, Campbell Clinic said Mauck was a "highly respected and beloved" surgeon within the community and announced it would close all its facilities on Wednesday as employees mourned his loss. 

“We are shocked and heartbroken to confirm the incident resulted in the tragic loss of one of our highly respected and beloved physicians, Dr. Ben Mauck,” the clinic added. “We ask that you please lift his family in prayer.”

