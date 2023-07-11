Tenn. Soccer Coach Arrested After Videos of Underage Boys Being Raped Were Found on His Phone: Police

Camilo Hurtado Campos allegedly recorded himself raping at least 10 "unconscious" boys between the approximate ages of 9 and 17 years old, authorities said

Published on July 11, 2023 12:16PM EDT
Camilo Hurtado Campos, Videos of unconscious boys' rapes found on phone left at restaurant, police say
Photo:

Franklin Police

Police in Franklin, Tennessee have launched an investigation and arrested a soccer coach after a phone belonging to him that, according to police, contained photos and videos of underage boys being assaulted was found at a restaurant.

Camilo Hurtado Campos, a 63-year-old soccer coach in the city, was arrested on charges for Rape of a Child and Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, with several more charges expected to be added, the Franklin Police Department said in a press release on Sunday. 

Police said it all started when staff at a local restaurant found a cell phone left behind at one of the tables. When they went through the phone to find a lead on who it belonged to, they instead shockingly found dozens of disturbing photos and videos of underage children.

Staffers called in the phone to police who launched an investigation after examining the media on the phone, which included videos of Campos recording himself “raping unconscious boys between approximately 9 and 17 years old.”

After an initial investigation, police allege that Campos would frequently stop by nearby school playgrounds in Hill Estates and Glass Lane in the downtown Franklin area during his off hours and approach kids to recruit them as players on his team.

After gaining their trust, he then would invite them over to his house, where he would drug and rape them, authorities claim.

Police did not say when the videos may have been taken or what drug may have been used on the kids. 

Campos is currently being held at the Williamson County Criminal Justice Center with a bond set at $525,000, per Associated Press and CNN. It is not clear if he has obtained a lawyer.

The Franklin Police Department said at least ten children have been found on his phone so far and detectives are working to identify the victims.

However, authorities noted the challenges with this as they said the children appeared to be in “such an unconscious state” in the photos and videos that they may not have realized they were victims.

In an update on Twitter on Monday, the department said three of the ten victims have been identified so far and “five more that we didn’t know about have also come forward.”

“We are nowhere close to the end of our review of the evidence in this horrific case,” police added.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual abuse, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.

