Tenn. Mom Allegedly Strangled Her 12-Year-Old Son, Then Tried to Kill 4-Year-Old Son

Patricia Sylvester was taken into custody by Shelbyville Police on Tuesday

Averi Kremposky is an editorial intern at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. Her work has previously appeared in The Independent Florida Alligator and the Women's Media Center.

Published on July 20, 2023 01:43PM EDT
Patricia Sylvester; Esteban Sylvester
Photo:

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Twitter; Shelbyville Police Department

A Tennessee mother has been arrested and charged after allegedly admitting she strangled her 12-year-old son, Esteban Sylvester, and attempted to do the same to her 4-year-old son, police say.

According to Shelbyville Police, Esteban’s father found the boy unresponsive at their residence on Barksdale Lane around 10 p.m. Monday. At that time, the boy’s mother, 32-year-old Patricia Sylvester, and his brother, 4-year-old Rafael Sylvester, were nowhere to be found. The Shelbyville Times Gazette said Bedford County EMS and Shelbyville Fire Rescue attempted resuscitation efforts on Esteban, but the young child was pronounced dead at Vanderbilt Bedford Hospital.  

Patricia and her youngest son became the center of focus for the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, who issued an Endangered Child Alert for Rafael on Tuesday morning, according to NBC15. Patricia returned to her home shortly after that alert was issued, police say, and then was brought to SPD headquarters for questioning. 

That is where Deputy Chief Bryan Crews claims the mother admitted to the killing of Esteban and attempted murder of Rafael, per a NC5 report.  

Patricia’s mother and Esteban’s grandmother, Joyce Sylvester, told NC5 she was devastated by the news. “She was a loving daughter, and I'm so shocked about this situation," she revealed.

Patricia was taken into custody and charged with Criminal Homicide and Attempted Criminal Homicide, according to NC5, NBC15 and KEYE. Upon release from a local hospital on mental evaluation, her bond will be set at $2 million, the Shelbyville Times Gazette reports

Heidi Mann, former Bedford County Schools teacher, told WSMV4 she had the pleasure of teaching Esteban for two years. 

“Those two years were spent with many memories of laughter and happiness. Esteban was a light in our classroom,” she told the outlet. “I wish we could go back in time to see him playing basketball at recess and always getting a goodbye hug every day.”

Police say a Shelbyville woman killed her 12-year-old son.

Shelbyville Police Department

WSMV4 also reported that Bedford County Schools will provide a team of counselors and social workers for students and staff returning to Harris Middle School and to Learning Way Elementary on Aug. 1. 

"There will be questions for days, weeks, and months about why this happened," Crews said to NC5.

It is unclear if Patricia has retained an attorney to speak on her behalf.

