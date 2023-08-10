Tenant Forced Out of Home Amid Tarek El Moussa’s Condo Project Speaks Out: ‘He Called Us Liars’ (Exclusive)

PEOPLE spoke to Clare Letmon, a tenant who still lives in one of the bungalows that will be torn down to make way for the controversial development

By Natalia Senanayake
Published on August 10, 2023 05:04PM EDT
Tarek El Moussa attends the 2022 People's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on December 06, 2022 in Santa Monica, California
Photo:

Frazer Harrison/WireImage

A tenant who currently lives on the site that will become Tarek El Moussa's controversial condo development is calling the HGTV star out for what she says is a “deceptive” statement about the project he released on Friday. 

El Moussa's statement came after Hartsook tenants began speaking out about the negative impact they feel the luxury development, called NoHo 138, is having on their community. The complex would require tearing down the last few bungalow homes in their North Hollywood, Calif. neighborhood and displace the people who are still living there. 

The Flipping El Moussas star argued that he is not personally evicting anyone from their homes and that the current owner, Arthur Aslanian — who is in federal prison for arson, conspiracy and murder-for-hire plots — is the one who issued the eviction notices. 

PEOPLE spoke to Clare Letmon, an organizer and tenant of the Hartsook Street bungalows, about the situation impacting her family and her neighbors. 

“He basically called us liars,” Letmon told PEOPLE on Tuesday, in response to El Moussa's statement on Instagram, in which he claims he's being “dragged for false accusations and misconceptions” regarding the construction of his 138-unit luxury apartment project

Letmon claims that the tenants have not had direct contact with El Moussa himself since July 14 and that they’ve requested multiple times that he personally meet with those being impacted, including her senior neighbor Cathy, who she says has lived on the property for forty years. A representative for El Moussa says partners of the project reached out to the residents' lawyer for the first time in March.

According to Letmon, El Moussa blocked the Hartsook Tenants Association on social media and stopped replying to any of their emails after July 14.  

Now, a rep for El Moussa's tells PEOPLE that the residents' lawyer has responded to the NoHo 138 partners and a meeting will be set up as soon as possible. Letmon confirms they received the email last Friday.

Tarek El Moussa visits Build to discuss the show "Flipping 101 w / Tarek El Moussa" at Build Studio on March 02, 2020 in New York City.
Michael Loccisano/Getty

Letmon adds that it was “super triggering to tenants” when they heard their homes would be demolished and that they needed to make relocation plans ahead of the $50 million development’s start date in 2024. 

She allows that while the HGTV star did not personally issue eviction notices to her neighbors, the current owner of the property did so in order to facilitate El Moussa's project.

The Hartsook tenant also alleges that the developers behind NoHo 138 have falsely claimed that they have no relationship to the property’s criminal landlord, Arthur Aslanian, as stated on their website. However, Sam Aslanian Architect Inc., a company belonging to Arthur’s brother, is reportedly responsible for designing the new building.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Arthur subjected Hartsook tenants to traumatic incidents, for which he's currently serving time, including setting multiple fires to their bungalow court — most recently in March, Letmon recalls. She says it was especially disheartening to see El Moussa film his promo videos directly in front of the scene of the crime. 

“When you post videos standing in front of the arson damage, talking about the biggest flip of your life and this opportunity to make so much money, you're exploiting the crimes that the landlord committed against the people who used to live here and you're doing it with a smile on your face,” Letmon says.  

To Letmon, her bungalow is a “miracle home” with gardens and “big old trees that have been here longer than anybody on the block.” In fact, she says it’s the last bit of green space in the area. 

“It would be incredibly heartbreaking to watch this place get bulldozed — and the trees, and the garden, and just the history that's here,” she adds.

Construction of the luxury complex is expected to begin in 2024, according to the project's website. The new building will offer 14 low income units and Hartsook tenants will have the opportunity to move there once the complex is completed. The development will be handled by El Moussa's investment company, TEM Capital; his wife and HGTV costar Heather's company, HEM Capital, and other partners.

Under California's Ellis Act, landlords have a right to legally “go out of business” and evict tenants at any given time, according to the Los Angeles Housing Department

The project's website states that "the entire process has been and will continue to be handled justly through the Los Angeles Housing Department (LAHD) and a legal relocation advisor in order to make 100% sure the relocation is performed according to the law.” It is also noted that "monetary compensation" will be offered to tenants who wish to vacate their homes early.

Related Articles
Bobby Berk's father passed away
'Queer Eye' Star Bobby Berk's Father Has Died: 'Can’t Believe You’re Gone'
Kimora Lee goes to Japan with her family
Kimora Lee Simmons Shares Sweet Photos from Trip to Japan with Her 5 Kids
Howard Hughes Mansion for Sale
Howard Hughes' L.A. Mansion, Featured in 'The Aviator,' Listed for Sale for $23M
Courteney Cox Curates Private Sale for Chairish Featuring Pieces from Her Own Collection: 'Design Is My Passion'
Courteney Cox Curates Furniture Sale Featuring Favorite Pieces from Her Own Home: 'Design Is My Passion' (Exclusive)
Bethenny Frankel, Paul Bernon in Nantucket
Bethenny Frankel Enjoys ‘Nantucket Life’ with Fiancé Paul Bernon — See the Sweet Photos!
Lucy Hale Says She Likes to Travel âBy Herselfâ: âA Little Solitude Vacayâ https://www.instagram.com/p/Cpadhl1rZOs/?img_index=8
Lucy Hale Says She Likes to Travel ‘By Herself’: ‘A Little Solitude Vacay’
Chrishell Stause and G Flip Share a Kiss at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour: 'Best Night'
Chrishell Stause and G Flip Share a 'Sneaky Kiss' at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour
Billy Porter attends Storytellers: Billy Porter with Idina Menzel during the 2023 Tribeca Festival at Spring Studios
Billy Porter Says 'I Have to Sell My House' Amid Ongoing SAG-AFTRA Strike: It's 'Still Check-to-Check'
One-Off: Home Soft Good - Sleeping Pillow Deal Tout
These Bed Pillows That ‘Feel Like Clouds' Are on Sale for $11 Apiece at Amazon Right Now
Tineco iFloor 2 Vac + Mop Tout
This Cordless Vacuum with ‘Amazing Suction’ Doubles as a Mop — and It’s $70 Off at Amazon
Mina Starsiak
Mina Starsiak Hawk Reveals New Season of ‘Good Bones’ Will Be Its Last: ‘End of an Era’
Ant Anstead jokes about child labor laws
Ant Anstead Shares Video of Son Helping with Bathroom Remodel: ‘What Are Child Labor Rules in California?’
RILEY KEOUGH COVERS VANITY FAIR
Riley Keough Says She 'Spent More Time at Neverland Than Graceland' Growing Up: 'That Was My Real Home'
Camila Mendes
'Riverdale' Star Camila Mendes Takes a Visit to Her Childhood Homes in Virginia
Tarek El Moussa attends Discovery's "Serengeti" premiere at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on July 23, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California
Tarek El Moussa Turns Off Comments on Instagram About His Controversial Condo Project
Whitney Port x Amazon Home Tout
The 14 Best Home Goods We Found in Whitney Port’s Amazon Storefront, Where Prices Start at $10