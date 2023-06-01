Entertainment Music Tenacious D Take a Romantic Stroll on the Beach in Hilarious 'Wicked Game' Music Video The song is a cover of Chris Isaak's 1989 single "Wicked Game" By Ingrid Vasquez Ingrid Vasquez Twitter Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more. People Editorial Guidelines Published on June 1, 2023 06:20 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Jack Black and Kyle Gass are bringing the summer heat! The Tenacious D musicians began the new month by releasing a recorded version of their viral, fan-favorite live cover of Chris Isaak's "Wicked Game." The release comes just a few months shy after the band took the internet by storm after performing a rendition of the song during a SiriusXM live session in December — and this time, it was accompanied by a hilarious new music video. Jack Black and Kyle Gass Reveal They're 'Thinking About' a 'School of Rock' Sequel Tied to Tenacious D Kyle Gass and Jack Black. youtube While the original single is nearly five minutes long, the comedians cut the classic rock song down into a two-minute rendition. Its official release was announced on social media with the message, "We love you @chrisisaak 💋." The dynamic duo, however, made the music video their own by taking a glorious, romantic romp by the sea while dressed in white underwear and a gold, zebra print onesie. Jack Black Dedicates MTV Comedic Genius Award to 'All the 'School of Rock' ers Out There' The cover comes on the heels of the band's first new song in five years, "Video Games," streamed nearly 15 million times in less than a month. As the band prepares to kick off an international tour on Friday, they will take the stage at this year's Video Game Awards later in June. Kyle Gass and Jack Black. youtube Earlier this year, the group also teased that a possible School of Rock sequel tied to their group might be in the works while speaking with SiriusXM host Caity Babs.Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Kyle Gass and Jack Black. Travis Shinn After the host asked the group, "Can we ever expect a sequel of some sort to The Pick of Destiny or School of Rock?" Black answered, "Yup. Both of them. Breaking news. We're thinking about doing both of those."