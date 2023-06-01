Tenacious D Take a Romantic Stroll on the Beach in Hilarious 'Wicked Game' Music Video

The song is a cover of Chris Isaak's 1989 single "Wicked Game"

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 1, 2023 06:20 PM

Jack Black and Kyle Gass are bringing the summer heat!

The Tenacious D musicians began the new month by releasing a recorded version of their viral, fan-favorite live cover of Chris Isaak's "Wicked Game."

The release comes just a few months shy after the band took the internet by storm after performing a rendition of the song during a SiriusXM live session in December — and this time, it was accompanied by a hilarious new music video.

Tenacious D Take a Romantic Stroll on the Beach in Hilarious 'Wicked Game' Music Video
Kyle Gass and Jack Black.

youtube

While the original single is nearly five minutes long, the comedians cut the classic rock song down into a two-minute rendition. Its official release was announced on social media with the message, "We love you @chrisisaak 💋." The dynamic duo, however, made the music video their own by taking a glorious, romantic romp by the sea while dressed in white underwear and a gold, zebra print onesie.

The cover comes on the heels of the band's first new song in five years, "Video Games," streamed nearly 15 million times in less than a month. As the band prepares to kick off an international tour on Friday, they will take the stage at this year's Video Game Awards later in June.

Tenacious D Take a Romantic Stroll on the Beach in Hilarious 'Wicked Game' Music Video
Kyle Gass and Jack Black.

youtube

Earlier this year, the group also teased that a possible School of Rock sequel tied to their group might be in the works while speaking with SiriusXM host Caity Babs.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Tenacious D Take a Romantic Stroll on the Beach in Hilarious 'Wicked Game' Music Video
Kyle Gass and Jack Black.

Travis Shinn

After the host asked the group, "Can we ever expect a sequel of some sort to The Pick of Destiny or School of Rock?" Black answered, "Yup. Both of them. Breaking news. We're thinking about doing both of those."

Related Articles
Bad Bunny
Bad Bunny Recalls Making Mix CDs for His Family Growing Up: 'It Was About Pleasing My Dad' (Exclusive)
Singer Billy Joel announces the end of his residency at Madison Square Garden in 2024 during a press conference on June 1, 202
Billy Joel Announces End of Madison Square Garden Residency After 10 Years: 'It's Hard to End'
Alicia Witt
Alicia Witt Debuts New Single 'Clever Mind' — an 'Attempt to Find Forgiveness' for the Other Woman (Exclusive)
Freddie Mercury performing live on stage
Freddie Mercury's Personal Notes Show Iconic Queen Song Was First Called 'Mongolian Rhapsody'
Heather Rae El Moussa/Instagram
Heather Rae El Moussa Honors Son Tristan on His 4-Month Birthday: 'Chill, Snuggly, & Happy'
LAWSON BATES and Tiffany (Espensen) Bates
Lawson Bates Took His Wedding Serenade to Wife Tiffany and Made It His Next Single (Exclusive)
Me First and the Gimme Gimmes photographed in the 2023 Punk Rock Bowling portrait studio in Las Vegas, NV.
See the Finest Portraits and the Cutest Families from Punk Rock Bowling 2023 (Exclusive)
New Couple Alert! After a month of speculations, YG and Saweetie put all doubts to rest as they publicly confirm their relationship status, indulging in passionate PDA during their dreamy Cabo getaway. The lovebirds were spotted enjoying a dip in the pool, where they couldn't keep their hands off each other. Saweetie showcased her stunning curves in a vibrant pink bikini, radiating summertime vibes as she lounged poolside with her newfound beau. The couple initially sparked dating rumors when they were seen together at Coachella, solidifying their romance with this romantic vacation. Shot on May 28,. 2023**
Saweetie and YG Fuel Dating Rumors as Pair Spotted Embracing During Cabo Getaway
Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2022 Billboard Music Awards
Megan Thee Stallion Is 'Focused on Healing' Not Music: 'Life Is All About Balance'
Selena Gomez Celebrates Thanksgiving with Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Making 'Fish and Chips'
Selena Gomez, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Detail Their 'Throuple': 'We Speak the Same Love Language'
tyson ritter and machine gun kelly
Tyson Ritter Claims Machine Gun Kelly 'Went Ballistic' on Him over Megan Fox Film Scene Suggestion
Ed Sheeran, Ted Lasso
Ed Sheeran Releases 'A Beautiful Game' for the 'Ted Lasso' Season 3 Finale
SZA FOR ELLE JUNE/JULY 2023 MUSIC ISSUE
SZA Says Her Ex's Dad Texted Her After She Called Him Out at Concert for Blocking Her
Matthew Lawrence (L) and Chilli Thomas attend as Lifetime Celebrates Black Excellence with their Female Creatives and Talent at the +Play Partner House on March 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
TLC's Rozonda 'Chilli' Thomas Calls Boyfriend Matthew Lawrence 'Best Kisser Ever': He's 'Perfect'
Drew Barrymore Gushes Over Taylor Swift After Attending Her Concert With Daughters: 'I Cried So Hard'
Drew Barrymore Raves About Taylor Swift After Attending Tour with Daughters: 'I Cried So Hard'
Rozanda "Chilli" Thomas with boyfriend Usher arriving at the Stella McCartney store opening party on 14th Street in New York City. September 20, 2002.
Chilli Had 'Chemistry' with Usher and Reveals How They Were Finally Able to 'Get Over' One Another (Exclusive)