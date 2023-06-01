Tenacious D Take a Romantic Stroll on the Beach in Hilarious 'Wicked Game' Music Video

Jack Black and Kyle Gass are bringing the summer heat!

The Tenacious D musicians began the new month by releasing a recorded version of their viral, fan-favorite live cover of Chris Isaak's "Wicked Game."

The release comes just a few months shy after the band took the internet by storm after performing a rendition of the song during a SiriusXM live session in December — and this time, it was accompanied by a hilarious new music video.

Kyle Gass and Jack Black. youtube

While the original single is nearly five minutes long, the comedians cut the classic rock song down into a two-minute rendition. Its official release was announced on social media with the message, "We love you @chrisisaak 💋." The dynamic duo, however, made the music video their own by taking a glorious, romantic romp by the sea while dressed in white underwear and a gold, zebra print onesie.

The cover comes on the heels of the band's first new song in five years, "Video Games," streamed nearly 15 million times in less than a month. As the band prepares to kick off an international tour on Friday, they will take the stage at this year's Video Game Awards later in June.

Kyle Gass and Jack Black. youtube

Earlier this year, the group also teased that a possible School of Rock sequel tied to their group might be in the works while speaking with SiriusXM host Caity Babs.



Kyle Gass and Jack Black. Travis Shinn

After the host asked the group, "Can we ever expect a sequel of some sort to The Pick of Destiny or School of Rock?" Black answered, "Yup. Both of them. Breaking news. We're thinking about doing both of those."