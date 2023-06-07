The Tempur-Pedic Cloud Mattress That 'Forms to Your Body' Is Back to Its Lowest Price Ever Thanks to Our Code

Published on June 7, 2023

PEFS: Tempur-Pedic tout
Photo:

People / Reese Herrington

Sleeping well depends on several factors, including soft, cozy bedding and the air quality in the room, but your mattress often makes all the difference. If you’re not experiencing a restful night’s sleep, it just might finally be the time for an upgrade. 

For the next 48 hours, Tempur-Pedic is offering 30 percent off on the Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud Mattress during the PEOPLE Exclusive Flash Sale. PEOPLE readers can use the code PEOPLE30 to score the deal. But hurry, you only have until Thursday, June 8 to take advantage. 

The mattress is the brand’s first mattress-in-a-box, and it’s made of high-density polyurethane foam that allows sleepers to sink right in. Thanks to the several layers of memory foam, the mattress has a medium-firm feel designed for pressure relief and extra support without being stiff; this makes it a great option for anyone suffering from back pain.

Tempurpedic TEMPUR-Cloud

Tempurpedic

Buy It! Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud Mattress, $1,399.30 with code PEOPLE30 (orig. $1,999); tempurpedic.com

Since the mattress features extra edge support and low-motion transfer, you won't have to worry about your side of the bed feeling saggy, or waking up when your partner is tossing and turning at night. The Tempur-Pedic mattress is compatible with adjustable bases, flat foundations, and platform beds that are at least 3 inches thick and no more than 4 inches apart. 

If you’re looking for a mattress with a slightly firmer and cooler feel, then consider the medium hybrid version. It comes equipped with everything the medium has, along with an additional layer of more than 1,000 spring coils for more effortless movement and edge support between the layers of base foam and support foam. Plus, it’s 30 percent off too thanks to our exclusive code! 

To maintain the life of the mattress, the brand recommends that you avoid laying it on the floor and suggests using a flat base without a box spring because they aren't supportive enough for the memory foam materials. Once it arrives, the setup is simple — unroll the mattress onto your bed frame and give it some time to expand to its full size.

Hundreds of customers have given the Tempur-Pedic Cloud Mattress a five-star rating, with many raving about how comfortable it is, as they have found sleeping on it has helped provide relief from aches and pains. “I'm finally getting some sleep!” wrote one satisfied customer, who deals with a pinched nerve and back pain.

A second reviewer shared that they have been sleeping better thanks to the Tempur-Pedic Cloud Mattress and wrote, "I love the way it forms to your body and bounces right back to its original form." A final user called it the "best mattress ever." They added, "It feels like you're being hugged every time you get into bed."

The PEOPLE Exclusive Flash Sale is an exclusive two-day event filled with discounts just for PEOPLE readers. But if you want to shop these discounts, you’ll need to hurry — all of these deals will expire at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, June 8.

Ready to sleep soundly this summer? Head to Tempur-Pedic now for the Tempur-Cloud mattress while it’s 30 percent off with our exclusive code. 

