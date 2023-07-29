Shoppers Love to Travel with This ‘Roomy’ and Hands-Free Sling Bag That’s on Sale for $19 at Amazon

While totes and hobo bags are great for carrying an assortment of on-the-go items, it’s hard to beat the convenience of a hands-free bag.

If you’re on the hunt for a crossbody companion for your summer travels, you don’t have to spend a ton of money: The top-rated Telena Sling Crossbody Bag is on sale at Amazon. The bag has earned tons of positive feedback from reviewers, plus a best-seller status to boot. We also found the sling bag on Amazon’s Movers and Shakers chart this week, which is a hub for the site’s latest trending items across all categories.

It’s made from high-quality faux leather that offers the same durability and stylish flare as real leather, without a hefty price. Plus, the bag is “compact yet roomy,” according to one reviewer. It has one large zip compartment, which includes five card slots and a smaller zippered compartment inside. It also has a front pocket with a snap closure, plus a small anti-theft compartment on the back where you can safely store keys, cash, and other precious items on the go.

Telena Crossbody Sling Bag in Mocha Brown, $19 (Save 22%)

And in addition to being adjustable, the crossbody strap of the bag is also reversible, so you can switch shoulders in a flash. It’s also secured with a strong hook closure, which means you won’t have to constantly readjust its placement on your shoulder every few seconds (looking at you, shoulder bags!).

What’s more, all 28 styles of the sling bag are marked down at the moment. You can score savings on everyday basics, like mocha brown and black, along with bolder selections like dusty pink and yellow. There are also styles with woven straps that have unique patterns, in case you want to make a more subtle statement. The best part? They’re all under $25.

Telena Crossbody Sling Bag in Beige Brown, $19 (Save 20%)

Thousands of Amazon shoppers have given the sling bag a perfect rating. One reviewer raved that it’s “so comfortable to wear and so convenient,” then added that it “holds a lot more than you would think.” Another user shared, “In the two pockets, I was easily able to fit my Kindle Paperwhite, wallet, phone, gum, a couple of lip glosses, and my keys.”

A final shopper wrote, “I spent three weeks in Europe and this bag was perfect… It stayed in place (was comfortable even with a large bust).” They continued, “My passport was safely protected in the back pocket facing my body, and it fit a ton of stuff… It’s insane how much it fits, without seeming bulky.”

They finished off by raving, “It made going through the airport super easy, because my passport and phone were easily accessible. I didn’t lose anything on my trip, and I attribute that to using this bag.”

Snap up the best-selling Telena Sling Crossbody Bag while it’s up to 22 percent off at Amazon. Keep scrolling to see some of the other discounted styles.

Telena Crossbody Sling Bag in Dusty Pink, $19 (Save 20%)

Telena Crossbody Sling Bag in Cloud Gray, $19 (Save 20%)

Telena Crossbody Sling Bag in Black, $19 (Save 22%)

