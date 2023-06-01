Teenager and 2 Boys, Ages 8 and 9, Fatally Shot in Pennsylvania

By
Published on June 1, 2023 03:59 PM
Jesus and Sebastian
Jesus and Sebastian Perez-Salome.

Gofundme

Two young boys and a teenager are dead after being shot in what authorities are calling a “targeted incident” outside of a Lebanon, Penn., home Tuesday night.

Police identified the victims as Jesus Perez-Salome, 8, Sebastian Perez-Salome, 9, and Joshua Lugo-Perez, 19, according to a news release.

Luis Cancel, 33, was also injured in the shooting. According to NBC 10, police said the three deceased victims lived at the home, while their neighbor, Cancel, was struck by a stray bullet. Lugo-Perez was not related to the boys.

Citing Lebanon County District Attorney Pier Hess Graf, The New York Times reports Jesus and Sebastian were playing outside with their kitten when they were killed.

Lebanon Police Chief Bret Fisher said because of a “past argument” Lugo-Perez was the intended target, per the outlet.

According to NBC 10, WFMZ-TV and Lebanon Daily News, authorities said Alex Torres Santos, 22, and a 16-year-old male suspect have been charged with three counts of criminal homicide in connection with the triple murder. The pair also face aggravated assault, conspiracy and weapons-related offenses. A third unidentified suspect remains at large.

“As a mom, I cannot overstate how heartbroken I am for the families,” Lebanon Mayor Sherry Capello said during a press conference Wednesday. “I cannot imagine what these families are going through, right now. It is unimaginable.”

She added, “I am heartbroken for our community.”

The triple murder investigation continues.

