Teenage Girl Charged with Killing 19 in School Dorm Fire After Cell Phone Was Confiscated

Many of the bodies were “burned beyond recognition,” Guyana President Dr Irfaan Ali said in a press conference

Published on May 30, 2023 09:48 AM
In this photo provided by Guyana's Department of Public Information, the dormitory of a secondary school is burned in Mahdia, Guyana, Monday, May 22, 2023. A nighttime fire raced through the dormitory early Monday, killing at least 19 students and injuring several others, authorities said.
Fire at Guyana secondary school. Photo:

Guyana's Department of Public Information via AP Photo

A 15-year-old girl has been charged with “maliciously” killing 19 children by setting fire to a school dormitory after her cell phone was taken by a teacher. 

According to a statement from the Guyana Fire and Rescue Service, a fire “ravaged” Mahdia Secondary School in western Guyana just before midnight on May 21, killing 18 female students and one 5-year-old boy.

AP reported that the teenage girl appeared in court virtually on Monday and was charged as an adult for the 19 murders. The teen wasn’t allowed to enter a plea to the charges, AP reported, and will make another court appearance on July 5 when it will be determined if the trial can begin.

Investigators allege the teen started the fire in the dorm bathroom after her cell phone was confiscated, per AP. The girl faces life in prison if convicted, the outlet added.

At the time of the fire, there were 56 female students present in the concrete and wooden building, the fire department reported in its statement. The windows of the dorm were also barred and five doors were locked, it added.

Many of the bodies were “burned beyond recognition,” Guyana President Dr Irfaan Ali said in a press conference the day after the fire, and DNA samples were sent to the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, in New York City for identification. According to Guyana’s Department of Public Information (DPI), the results have been returned and all victims have been positively identified. 

In this photo provided by Guyana's Department of Public Information, the dormitory of a secondary school is burned in Mahdia, Guyana, Monday, May 22, 2023. A nighttime fire raced through the dormitory early Monday, killing at least 19 students and injuring several others, authorities said.
Fire at Guyana school.

Guyana's Department of Public Information via AP Photo

AP reported that Guyana national security advisor Gerald Gouveia said the dormitory administrator previously locked the doors so the female students wouldn’t sneak out. Tragically, the 5-year-old boy who died was reportedly the administrator's son. 

While the total number of injuries was not released, about 13 students were transferred to hospitals with injuries, according to the DPI. One victim was also taken to the burn center at Staten Island University Hospital in New York City over the weekend due to the severity of her injuries, according to the DPI.

“She underwent two surgeries, and her condition, though critical, improved steadily," added the DPI. "This transfer was deemed necessary out of an abundance of precaution and made in the best interest of the patient."

“I want to assure all the families, all Guyanese, that the government will fully support all these families and these children, provide all that is necessary in support of these families and children at this time,” President Dr Irfaan Ali said in the press conference. 

“All the parents and children are under continuous support from the Mental Health Team including the psychiatrist, psychologist, counsellors and social workers,” added in its statement over the weekend.

