'Teen Wolf' Star Tyler Posey Is Engaged to Singer Phem: ‘She's the Real Deal’ (Exclusive)

Tyler Posey is ready to say "I do!"

The Teen Wolf alum, 31, popped the question to his girlfriend of two years, singer Phem during a romantic walk along the beach earlier this year.

"We got engaged in Cambria, California. Phem's favorite place," Posey tells PEOPLE exclusively. "We spend every Valentine’s Day there so it only felt perfect to do it there,“

Adds Phem: “It was just us alone on the beach. I should’ve known when he propped his phone up on a rock to film that something was up… but I had no idea.”

Posey designed the ring himself and incorporated Phem's favorite color: green. "It was a total surprise," he says. "All my friends and loved ones kept it a secret and I designed the ring without her knowing, so I’m very grateful she likes it!"

The couple will exchange vows in October and are nearly done with the planning process. "We’re keeping it close to home and getting married at a very special place that means a lot to us," says Posey, adding, "We want a fairly intimate wedding. Or at least the ceremony but the reception will be the dance party everyone can join."

While the bride and groom aren't revealing where they'll exchange vows, the location is a place close to their hearts.

"Tyler and I are both very spiritually open people so it means a lot we are able to have the service at such a peaceful place," says Phem.

The pair began dating in 2020 after music producer John Feldmann asked Phem to write some music with the actor. "We bonded about singing about our exes," says Posey.

At the time Phem wasn't looking for romance. “I went into it strictly business… I swear,” Phem teases. “The thing I like the best is that we were friends first.”

But before long, they fell in love. And after getting engaged, their connection has only grown stronger.

"I didn’t expect to feel too different when we got engaged, but it really did change. The love felt deeper and just more confident and settled in. I imagine it’ll grow even more when we get married," says Posey.

Adds Phem: "He got 10x hotter all the sudden. But ya, besides that the love feels deeper now."

Phem describes her future husband as “so kind” and a person who “understands me on a soul level.”

She adds: "From the jump he validated my queerness even though I’m now with him and that was really important to me. He strives to be a better person everyday and I am so proud of his sobriety and commitment to self growth. I’ve grown so much from watching how he navigates the world. We have a very unique relationship that I didn’t think was ever possible. He makes me laugh more than anyone and we have so much fun together!!"

Posey credits the singer for helping him explore and understand his sexual identity.

"I've been with everybody under the sun, and right now I'm in the best relationship that I've ever been in with a woman, and she's queer too," Posey said during an interview with NME in 2021.

He continued: "She's helped me realize that I fit under the queer umbrella and that I'm sexually fluid, I guess. No, not 'I guess,' I don't want anyone to take this [interview] and be like: 'Well, he was kind of wishy-washy about it.'"

Posey adds that he admires many qualities about his future wife.

"I really love that she is my best friend. She’s scrappy, never complains, her work ethic is so inspiring, she knows how to take care of herself and is so ambitious but also knows how to laugh with me about poop jokes all night long," he says.

"She’s a great dog mom to all three of our dogs. And supports me and looks out for me better than I can do for myself. She’s open to growing with me because we make each other’s lives better. She’s the real deal."