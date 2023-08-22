Teen Who Intentionally Crashed Car into Brick Wall to Kill Boyfriend Sentenced to 15 Years

Mackenzie Shirilla has been sentenced for the 2022 murder of Dominic Russo and Davion Flanagan

By
Michael Lee Simpson
Published on August 22, 2023 10:25AM EDT
Judge finds Mackenzie Shirilla guilty of murder in deadly Strongsville crash that killed 2.

WKYC Channel 3/Youtube

An Ohio teen who intentionally crashed her car to kill her boyfriend was sentenced to 15 years to life on Monday.

Mackenzie Shirilla, 19 — described as “hell on wheels” by trial judge Nancy Margaret Russo — was convicted last week on 12 counts, including murder, over the deaths of her boyfriend, Dominic Russo (no relation to Judge Russo), 20, and car passenger Davion Flanagan, 19, in 2022.

While she will receive credit for time served behind bars, she will only be eligible for parole in 15 years, reported NBC News. Her driver’s license is also permanently suspended, the outlet added.

Dominic Russo and MacKenzie Shirill.

Mackenzie Shirill/Facebook

"To the families of Dom and Davion, I am so deeply sorry," Shirilla said at the sentencing hearing Monday while wearing shackles and sobbing, per WKYC. "I hope one day you can see how I'd never let this happen or do it on purpose. I wish I could remember what happened. I'm just so sorry. I'm heartbroken.”

“Mackenzie, going to prison because you did this, be thankful you’re still alive and have a future, whatever that may be," Dominic’s mother, Christine Russo, replied at the hearing, reported NBC News.

Shirilla was behind the wheel of a 2018 Toyota Camry carrying Russo and Flanagan when she hit the side of a brick building at 100 mph in the early morning hours of July 31, 2022, Strongsville Police stated during her trial, reported Cleveland.com.

The three had allegedly been smoking marijuana at a friend's home earlier in the day, while Shirilla also allegedly had traces of THC in her system that exceeded the Ohio legal limit the trial court heard, added the outlet.

In court, prosecutors alleged that Shirilla wanted to end her toxic relationship with Russo, per 3News, and presented surveillance video that showed Shirilla driving normally before speeding up and smashing into a brick building at 100 mph, trapping her and her passengers inside the vehicle.

Russo and Flanagan were pronounced dead at the scene, 3 News reported, while Shirilla was found not breathing and unconscious.

Davion Flanagan
Davion Flanagan smiling.

Jardine Funeral Home

Prosecutors said Shirilla deliberately drove her car into the wall “on a mission” to kill Russo. Speaking in court, Judge Russo later told Shirilla that she “had a mission and she executed it with precision.”

“This was not reckless driving,” Judge Russo said, according to 3News. “This was murder.”

Despite this, Shirilla wrote on Russo’s obituary page last August that he was “the last person to deserve this” and “had such a perfect life” ahead of him. The teen also shared pictures of herself and Russo on several posts, expressing her longing and grief.

“I miss your laugh your perfect smile,” she wrote. “I feel your energy around me everyday i just wish it was physical."

GoFundMe accounts have since been started in memory of Flanagan and Russo after their deaths. 

Shirilla’s mother said her daughter will appeal the verdict, reported 10tv.com.

