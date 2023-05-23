Teen Surfer Survives Shark Attack in New Jersey: 'My Whole Foot Was In Its Mouth'

"I thought I was gonna have to get my foot amputated," said Maggie Drozdowski, 15

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher

Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has over 8 years' experience reporting and writing on news genres, including Royals, Entertainment and Lifestyle. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kirsty worked as a Senior Celebrity and Entertainment Writer and Editor at OK! Magazine and Reach PLC. She is based in the UK.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 23, 2023 02:32 PM

A Pennsylvania teen has survived a shark attack in New Jersey. 

Maggie Drozdowski, 15, was surfing in Stone Harbor with her friend Sarah O’Donnell on Sunday when she was bitten, according to CBS station KYW-TV.

The teen was dangling off her surfboard with her body in the water when she felt something on her leg pulling her down. "I thought it was just a crab pinching my foot, but it felt bigger than that,” she told ABC station WPVI-TV.

“My whole foot was in its mouth," she added. "I was shaking my foot as hard as I could."

Her friend told the outlet she thought Drozdowski was drowning when she was pulled under the water. Then, “she came up and screamed again, ‘I think something bit me,’” the friend recalled.

The teen said the shark let go after about five seconds, after which she climbed back onto her surfboard and paddled to the shore.

“I immediately felt the pain in my foot and I looked at the back of my leg and there was a big chunk of skin missing from the back of my leg,” she told WPVI-TV.

Although she never saw what attacked her, Stone Harbour officials said marine wildlife experts said her injuries do appear to be from a shark bite, according to the outlet. 

According to a press release on the Stone Harbor New Jersey website, emergency services responded to a 911 call from 109th Street Beach at around 3:00 p.m. local time. “The Stone Harbor Police Department, along with the Fire and Rescue Squads, promptly arrived at the scene to provide assistance,” the release read. 

The release added that Drozdowski received “immediate onsite medical treatment from Stone Harbor Fire/Rescue,” before being transported to hospital. 

The teen ended up getting six stitches but told KYW-TV that she initially feared it would be a lot worse. "I thought I was gonna have to get my foot amputated," she told the outlet. "But it didn't end up being that bad. I think the wetsuit kind of saved me because it protected my foot."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The incident hasn’t put Drozdowski off continuing to do what she loves, although she plans to take her time getting back in the water.

"I can't imagine never going in the ocean again," she told WPVI-TV, adding, "but probably not this summer." 

Per the press release, Stone Harbor officials are not planning to restrict beach activities due to the incident, but they did urge beachgoers to “exercise caution.” They said the incident serves as a reminder of the potential risk of water-based activities. 

"Stone Harbor remains a beloved and popular destination for beachgoers from near and far. The local police and fire departments are fully committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of both residents and tourists," said Mayor Judy Davies-Dunhour. "They are taking appropriate measures to thoroughly assess the situation and provide necessary updates to the public.”

Related Articles
Brother and Sister Die After Being Swept Away by River That Was Closed Due to High Water Levels
Siblings, 8 and 4, Found Dead a Day Apart After Falling into River and Getting Swept Away from Mom
https://www.gofundme.com/f/caseys-final-act-of-kindness Casey Rivara
'Kindest' Dad of 2 Dies After Being Struck by Car While Helping Ducks Cross Road in California
alligator in grass
23-Year-Old Man Loses an Arm After Being Attacked by Alligator Near Pond Outside Florida Bar
Amanda Orso High- Low Hostess Dog wedding Ceremony and Reception by Katerina of @savina_space https://www.dropbox.com/sh/4f1hu02keqvgumq/AABVgdnVYxwDEA-9bDbJUwC0a? dl=0
Canine Couple Barks 'I Do' at N.Y.C Dog Wedding by Celebrity Event Designer Amanda Orso
Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good confirm their relationship as the troubled Marvel actor looks to be dropped from Marvel franchise after abuse allegations
Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good Seen Traveling Together as Actor Faces Assault Charges
Mac McClung, Doc Rivers
NBA Dunk Champion Mac McClung Praises Former Sixers Coach Doc Rivers' 'Leadership' (Exclusive)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DI4R_D79x5w Shark attack victim recounts attack l GMA
College Student 'Blindsided' by Shark Bite While Fishing — One of 2 Florida Attacks in Less Than 36 Hours
A Fire Engine responds to the scene of an emergency.
Phoenix Homeless Man Called a Hero After Saving a Family from Burning Home: 'He Was an Angel'
Daniel Penny Breaks His Silence After N.Y.C. Subway Chokehold Killing of Jordan Neely
Daniel Penny Breaks His Silence After N.Y.C. Subway Chokehold Killing of Jordan Neely
EXCLUSIVE: Jeff Bezos, the Executive Chairman of Amazon, was recently seen enjoying a vacation in the beautiful South of France alongside his girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez. Demonstrating his gallant nature, the billionaire extended his hand to assist Lauren as they disembarked from a boat. Playfully, he gave her a light pat on the backside as they strolled towards their lunch destination. The high-profile couple chose the esteemed Plage Keller restaurant to indulge in a delightful dining experience on May 20, 2023, surrounded by the captivating ambiance of the South of France. Pictured: Jeff Bezos,Lauren Sanchez Ref: SPL7221350 200523 EXCLUSIVE Picture by: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: 310-525-5808 UK: 020 8126 1009 eamteam@shutterstock.com United Arab Emirates Rights, Australia Rights, Bahrain Rights, Canada Rights, Greece Rights, India Rights, Israel Rights, South Korea Rights, New Zealand Rights, Qatar Rights, Saudi Arabia Rights, Singapore Rights, Thailand Rights, Taiwan Rights, United Kingdom Rights, United States of America Rights ; EXCLUSIVE: Jeff Bezos, the Executive Chairman of Amazon, was recently seen enjoying a vacation in the beautiful South of France alongside his girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez. Demonstrating his gallant nature, the billionaire extended his hand to assist Lauren as they disembarked from a boat. Playfully, he gave her a light pat on the backside as they strolled towards their lunch destination. The high-profile couple chose the esteemed Plage Keller restaurant to indulge in a delightful dining experience on May 20, 2023, surrounded by the captivating ambiance of the South of France. Pictured: Jeff Bezos,Lauren Sanchez Ref: SPL7221350 200523 EXCLUSIVE Picture by: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: 310-525-5808 UK: 020 8126 1009 eamteam@shutterstock.com United Arab Emirates Rights, Australia Rights, Bahrain Rights, Canada Rights, Greece Rights, India Rights, Israel Rights, South Korea Rights, New Zealand Rights, Qatar Rights, Saudi Arabia Rights, Singapore Rights, Thailand Rights, Taiwan Rights, United Kingdom Rights, United States of America Rights
Jeff Bezos Gives Lauren Sánchez a Pat on the Butt During Vacation in South of France
Grayson Mills, Lighting Strike Kills Dad, Leaves Son Fighting for His Life
Tx. Dad Dies, 6-Year-Old Son 'Fighting for His Life' After Being Struck by Lightning While Holding Hands
Two missing children: 11-year-old Alfa Barrie & 13-year old Garrett Warren
Search for Missing N.Y.C. Boy, 11, Continues After Friend, 13, Found Dead in Harlem River
Rearview shot of a senior woman sitting in front of her walker in the living room of a nursing home
Great-Grandmother, 95, in Critical Condition After Being Tasered by Police in Australia
City of Chino Hills sanitation crew pictured with resident whose missing engagement ring was recovered.
Lost Engagement Ring Found Over a Year After It Was Accidentally Flushed Down Calif. Toilet
4 Illinois High School Students Killed, 1 Remains Hospitalized After Crash
4 High School Students Who Died in Illinois Crash Remembered as 'Loving' and 'Wonderful' Sons
Elijah Muhammad
Okla. Boy, 13, Makes History with College Degree: 'He Is the Smartest Person I Know,' Says Sister