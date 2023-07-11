Teen Softball Player Paralyzed After Alleged Stabbing Attack by Ex Speaks Out: 'Lucky to Be Alive'

Madison Schemitz, 17, was stabbed multiple times outside a Florida restaurant on June 3

By Christine Pelisek
Published on July 11, 2023 05:02PM EDT
teen survived attack left paralyzed
Madison Schemitz. Photo:

Madison Schemitz

Madison Schemitz, the 17-year-old Florida star softball player who police allege was viciously stabbed by her ex-boyfriend, says she is paralyzed from the chest down because of the attack.

Schemitz, who spoke out at a press conference Friday, said she was “incredibly lucky to be alive today.”

“I will take each day as its own opportunity to live and make a difference in the world,” she said.

Schemitz was allegedly attacked by Spencer Ross Pearson, 18, as she and her mother Jaclyn "Jacki" Roge were in the parking lot of Mr. Chubby’s Wings in Ponte Vedra on June 3. Schemitz and Roge had left the restaurant to avoid Pearson who had been seated at a nearby table.

Pearson allegedly assaulted Madison from behind and held her down while he stabbed her approximately 15 times, according to authorities, citing a witness.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Madison Schemitz
Madison Schemitz.

Gofundme

Madison’s mother attempted to intervene when she herself was stabbed in the forehead and leg. A bystander, who was also injured in the attack, was able to disarm the suspect, but not before he slit his own throat in a suicide attempt, authorities said.

According to WLTV-TV, citing an incident report filed by the victim’s mother less than a week before the attack, Pearson was allegedly “following” Madison “on her way to school" and leaving notes on her car in the school parking lot after the pair had broken up.

He was also accused of creating fake accounts on social media to harass Madison and making suicidal statements toward her, per the station.

At the press conference, Schemitz said she plans to start a chapter of One Love Foundation, a non-profit which aims to combat relationship violence, at Ponte Vedra High School in the hope of “raising awareness about the unhealthy behaviors in relationships.”

“I hope that by bringing the One Love movement to our community and one day sharing my story, it can help others and ultimately change the way we all treat and love each other,” she said.

Schemitz said she has a” long and hard road” of recovery ahead of her, but said, “I am determined and confident in myself that I will reach my goals to one day walk again."

She added, “My story is just getting started.”

“Everyone is behind me,” she said. “There is no one holding me back.”

Pearson is being held in jail on two counts of attempted premeditated murder and three counts of aggravated battery, according to online court records.

It was not immediately clear if he has entered a plea or retained an attorney to comment on his behalf.

A GoFundMe page for Schemitz has so far raised more than $150,000.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

Related Articles
James Lewis
7 Died in 1982 When Tylenol Was Laced with Cyanide. The Prime Suspect — Who Was Never Charged — Just Died
Grant Robicheaux, Cerissa Riley
Reality Show Surgeon Accused of Drugging and Raping Women with Girlfriend Has Charges Dismissed
Harlow Darby Freeman. Alabama baby.
Missing Ala. Infant Found After Dad's Parking Mishap Led to Amber Alert: 'We Couldn't Be Any Happier'
Bryan Barbosa killed in South River hit-and-run
'This Horrible Tragedy Broke Everyone’s Heart': N.J. Boy, 14, Riding His Bike Is Killed in Alleged Hit-and-Run
Ulysses Campos: 9-year-old boy shot to death during birthday party
9-Year-Old Boy Killed in Suspected Drive-By Shooting While at Grandmother's Birthday Party
Elizabeth Holmes
Elizabeth Holmes' Prison Sentence Already Reduced by 2 Years, Records Show
A Thai reporter takes a photo of an empty freezer at the Nong Prue police station in Pattaya, Chonburi province,
Dismembered Body of Missing Businessman Found in Household Freezer in Thailand
Maryland Teen Was Swimming on Vacation in Puerto Rico Before He Was Fatally Shot, Tommy Grays
Maryland Teen Was Swimming on Vacation in Puerto Rico Before He Was Fatally Shot
3 arrested after allegedly shooting, killing man while egging his house, police say
3 Georgia Teens Accused of Murdering Man After Plot to Egg His House Goes Wrong
larry-nassar-guilty-sexual-assault.jpg
Disgraced Former Gymnastics Doctor Larry Nassar Stabbed in Prison
34-year-old Brandon Lee Buschman of Babbitt, Minnesota died in a freezer trying to hide from police
He Was Hiding from Police in a Freezer. He Died There.
Las Vegas Police Officer To Go on Trial For Allegedly Stealing $165,000 in 3 Casino Heists/
Las Vegas Police Officer Accused of Stealing $164,000 in 3 Separate Casino Heists
Mom runs over 1yo
13-Month-Old Girl Dies After Mom Runs Over Her in Car: 'Terribly Tragic Automobile Accident'
MichaelMurder Suspect Escapes Jail Using Bed Sheets After Evading Capture For Weeks Burham
Murder Suspect Escapes Prison Using Bed Sheets After Evading Capture for Weeks
Shooter Patrick Crusius getting 90 life sentences for his racist attack at Walmart
Gunman Who Killed 23 People at El Paso Walmart in 2019 Sentenced to 90 Life Terms in Prison
girl-scout-murders-2000t
'People Magazine Investigates': The Oklahoma Girl Scout Murders, and a Family's Pursuit of Justice