Teen Softball Player Paralyzed After Alleged Stabbing Attack by Ex Speaks Out: 'Lucky to Be Alive'

Madison Schemitz, the 17-year-old Florida star softball player who police allege was viciously stabbed by her ex-boyfriend, says she is paralyzed from the chest down because of the attack.

Schemitz, who spoke out at a press conference Friday, said she was “incredibly lucky to be alive today.”

“I will take each day as its own opportunity to live and make a difference in the world,” she said.

Schemitz was allegedly attacked by Spencer Ross Pearson, 18, as she and her mother Jaclyn "Jacki" Roge were in the parking lot of Mr. Chubby’s Wings in Ponte Vedra on June 3. Schemitz and Roge had left the restaurant to avoid Pearson who had been seated at a nearby table.

Pearson allegedly assaulted Madison from behind and held her down while he stabbed her approximately 15 times, according to authorities, citing a witness.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Madison Schemitz. Gofundme

Madison’s mother attempted to intervene when she herself was stabbed in the forehead and leg. A bystander, who was also injured in the attack, was able to disarm the suspect, but not before he slit his own throat in a suicide attempt, authorities said.

According to WLTV-TV, citing an incident report filed by the victim’s mother less than a week before the attack, Pearson was allegedly “following” Madison “on her way to school" and leaving notes on her car in the school parking lot after the pair had broken up.

He was also accused of creating fake accounts on social media to harass Madison and making suicidal statements toward her, per the station.

At the press conference, Schemitz said she plans to start a chapter of One Love Foundation, a non-profit which aims to combat relationship violence, at Ponte Vedra High School in the hope of “raising awareness about the unhealthy behaviors in relationships.”

“I hope that by bringing the One Love movement to our community and one day sharing my story, it can help others and ultimately change the way we all treat and love each other,” she said.

Schemitz said she has a” long and hard road” of recovery ahead of her, but said, “I am determined and confident in myself that I will reach my goals to one day walk again."

She added, “My story is just getting started.”

“Everyone is behind me,” she said. “There is no one holding me back.”

Pearson is being held in jail on two counts of attempted premeditated murder and three counts of aggravated battery, according to online court records.

It was not immediately clear if he has entered a plea or retained an attorney to comment on his behalf.

A GoFundMe page for Schemitz has so far raised more than $150,000.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

