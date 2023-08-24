Teen Saves 3-Year-Old Cousin from Drowning After Finding Him at Bottom of Family Pool in Florida

A 17-year-old boy was honored by first responders on Wednesday after he rescued his 3-year-old cousin from a near-fatal drowning at the toddler's Florida home last month.

Sebastian Popa Garcia jumped into action after little Luca Garcia-Cox was found at the bottom of his family's Davie pool on July 9, according to ABC affiliate WPLG-TV and Fox affiliate WSVN-TV.

Ramiro Garcia, Luca's father, and the teen were cleaning the pool just after 6 p.m. local time when Enzo, Luca's 5-year-old brother, alerted them that Luca was in danger, per the outlets.

"Fortunately, I was close by at the other end of the pool and was able to jump in and pull Luca out," the teen told WPLG-TV.

Sebastian, who worked as a Miami-Dade Fire Junior Cadet for two years in high school, said he immediately began CPR as the family dialed 911, the stations reported.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.



"I was like scared for his life, but I knew like if I wasn’t calm and let the emotions get to me, I wouldn’t be able to do what I did," he told WPLG-TV.

His efforts paid off when Luca "started coughing," which the teen told WSVN-TV "was a good sign" because it meant the child was breathing.

Luca was rushed by first responders to Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital in critical condition, WPLG-TV reported. He spent four days at the hospital before he was able to go home.

On Wednesday, the family got a chance to reunite with those first responders from Davie Fire Rescue and Davie Police who came to his aid, according to the outlets. But those heroes also had an award for Sebastian: a Citizen Lifesaving Certificate.

However, the teen told WSVN-TV that receiving the award was a "honor" because he "did something, not even just for the community, but for my little cousin."

"I feel like anyone who would have been in my situation would try to save his life as well," he added.

Crissy Cox, Luca’s mother, told the station they entire family is grateful. "It’s nothing short of a miracle," she said.