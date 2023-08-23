Teen Stuck on Dangling Cable Car in Pakistan on 'Miraculous' Rescue: 'We Thought All of Us Are Going to Die'

All eight people who were stranded in a cable car dangling 900 feet over a ravine in Pakistan were saved on Tuesday after a lengthy rescue operation

By
Brian Brant
Brian Brant headshot
Brian Brant
Brian Brant is an Associate Editor, Human Interest, at PEOPLE. His work has previously appeared 1010 WINS/WCBS 880 and NewsBreak.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 23, 2023 02:11PM EDT
A student survivor Ibrar Ahmad (C) lies at a health care unit after being rescued from a chairlift that plunged into a ravine in Pashto village of mountainous Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on August 23, 2023
Student survivor Ibrar Ahmad getting looked at after the rescue. Photo:

 FAROOQ NAEEM/AFP via Getty

A 15-year-old boy, who was one of the eight people rescued from a cable car in Pakistan stuck dangling 900 feet over a ravine, believes their survival is a miracle.

"I saw a miraculous rescue happening with my own eyes," 15-year-old Osama Sharif told the Associated Press

Sharif was among those en route to school around 9 a.m. local time on Tuesday in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province when one of the cable car's cables broke and left them stranded up in the air, per CNN. The entire ordeal lasted about 16 hours. 

“We suddenly felt a jolt," he told the AP, "It all happened so suddenly that we thought all of us are going to die."

Army helicopters were involved in the rescue operation, and video footage showed a chopper hovering above the cable car to send food and water to the stranded passengers via a commando sliding down a rope, The New York Times reported. 

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

High winds hampered the air rescue effort at one point, which forced the rescuers to use the one remaining working cable as a zip line from which they retrieved three children, according to The Guardian.

Footage also appeared to show a child hanging from the end of a rope attached to a helicopter as it flew to safety, per CNN.

This photograph shows a view of the chairlift cable in the Pashto village of mountainous Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on August 23, 2023, a day after it broke sending passengers plunging into a ravine.
Cable car dangling over ravine in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

FAROOQ NAEEM/AFP via Getty

Local police chief Nazir Ahmed told the AP that because helicopters could no longer fly after sunset, authorities used a makeshift chairlift to reach the cable car using the last cable.

Once on the ground, the children received oxygen before they were released to their parents, Ahmed said.

The AP noted that cable cars are widely used method of transportation in the Battagram district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Yet, people die or are injured while using them each year because they are often neglected. 

"The school is located in a mountainous area and there are no safe crossings, so it's common to use the chairlift," according to headmaster Ali Asghar Khan, who said the children are students at his government high school, Battangi Pashto, via AFP.

One of the rescued students told the AP that despite what happened, once the cable car is repaired, he will have to use it to go to school. “I have no other option,” Ata Ullah told the news agency.

The owner of the cable car, was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly ignoring safety measures, per the AP and the BBC.

Wednesday's arrest comes after Anwaar ul Haq Kakar, Pakistan’s caretaker prime minister, said he "directed the authorities to conduct safety inspections of all such private cable car and ensure that they are safe to operate and use." 

Related Articles
Pashto village cable car rescue Pakistan
All 8 People, Including 6 Children, Stuck on Cable Car Dangling 900 Feet in the Air Have Been Rescued
Pashto village cable car rescue Pakistan
Race to Rescue 6 Children and 2 Adults Trapped in Chairlift Dangling 900 Feet over Ravine
quad composite image with four different inflatable pools
The 13 Best Inflatable Pools of 2023
Cisco-Companies-that-Care-2023
PEOPLE's 100 Companies That Care in 2023: Employers Putting Their Communities First
ski lift
4-Year-Old Falls from Chairlift at Ski Resort in Montana, Says Father: 'Parent's Worst Nightmare'
Cloe Fields and her boyfriend, Christian Zelada survived a car crash on Tuesday when their car fell 300 feet into a canyon in California
Couple Rescued from Remote Calif. Canyon After Car Careens Over Cliff: 'Nothing Short of a Miracle'
Willie Nelson with his daughters Paula Carlene and Amy Lee
Willie Nelson's 8 Children: Everything to Know
Mandatory Credit: Photo by KRISHNA MANI BARAL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (13715777l) A general view of rescue teams working near the wreckage at the crash site of a Yeti Airlines ATR72 aircraft in Pokhara, central Nepal, 15 January 2023. A Yeti Airlines ATR72 aircraft carrying 72 people on board, 68 passengers and 4 crew members, crashed into a gorge while trying to land at the Pokhara International Airport. According to a statement from the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN), at least 68 people were confirmed dead. Yeti Airlines ATR72 aircraft carrying 68 passengers and 4 crew members crashes in Pokhara, Nepal - 15 Jan 2023
At Least 68 People Killed in Nepal Airplane Crash: 'Half of the Plane Is on the Hillside'
Dharmesh A. Patel drove Tesla off a cliff in attempted murder suicide
Father Who Allegedly Drove Tesla Off Calif. Cliff with Wife and 2 Kids Inside Is a Doctor
Firefighters Rescue Dozens Stranded Mid-Air on One of the World's Highest Cable Car Rides
Firefighters Rescue Dozens Stranded Mid-Air on One of the World’s Highest Cable Car Rides
EXCLUSIVE: **PREMIUM EXCLUSIVE RATES APPLY** Tom Cruise was seen filming an incredibly dangerous stunt for “Mission Impossible 7" in the Oxfordshire countryside. Tom is notorious for filming his own stunts, and once again provided his fearless nature. Only days earlier a stunt actor performed this same scene which ended badly with his bike exploding after a leap from the exact same ramp. That incident caused no injuries, however a source said it was a 'total catastrophe'. Local resident Martin Woods who lives next door to the film set said “it was just unbelievable to see him flying from a bike into the sky like that, nothing ever happens here and now Hollywood has arrived “ The £2million set is sure to be a huge hit with fans around the world and will no doubt be one of the best opening scenes for the Mission Impossible franchise. *VIDEO ALSO AVAILABLE* Pictured: Tom Cruise Ref: SPL5182083 150820 EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Valentine/Bridger/Dean / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Tom Cruise's Wildest Stunts in His Movies, from 'Top Gun: Maverick' to 'Mission: Impossible'
Dharmesh A. Patel drove Tesla off a cliff in attempted murder suicide
Neighbor of Calif. Family Driven Off Cliff by Father Says, 'We Don't Know What Goes on Behind Closed Doors'
Fayette County Sheriff Georgia baby resuce 08 21 23
Georgia Officers Rescue Infant Who Was Accidentally Locked Inside Car: 'Heroic Actions'
Lisa Marie, Tina Turner and Jerry Springer
Paying Tribute to the Celebrities Who Have Died in 2023
Bryan Kohberger
Idaho Murder Suspect: What We Know About Bryan Kohberger
Collage of handheld vacuums
The 11 Best Handheld Vacuums and Dustbusters of 2023, Tested and Reviewed