Teen Reportedly Killed in Washington State Movie Theater Shooting

The victim's friend told reporters he held the teenager until "his final breath"

By
Sean Neumann
Sean Neumann is a journalist from Chicago, Ill.

Published on June 13, 2023 12:36PM EDT
AMC Theater Shooting in Kent, Washington. Photo:

KING 5 Seattle/YouTube

A deadly shooting inside an AMC theater in Washington state reportedly killed a 19-year-old late Monday night, according to multiple reports.

KOMO News reported the teenager was shot inside the theater in Kent, Wash., about 20 miles south of Seattle. The teenager died outside on the sidewalk.

A friend of the victim, who still had bloodstains on his sweatshirt, told the outlet the teenager died in his arms.

The outlet identified the friend as Kevin, who said he was “just in shock” following the incident.

Kevin, also 19, told KOMO News he was friends with the victim since the sixth grade and that they had arrived at the theater only moments before the shooting began. Kevin said he and his friend ran out of the theater when they heard a loud pop, and then Kevin said he saw the teenage victim collapse.

“I seen my brother fall, so I picked him up, carried him,” Kevin told KOMO News. “That’s all I can say, I tried to save his life.”

Kevin told the outlet the victim had just celebrated his birthday last month.

Police have not said whether they’ve arrested anyone in connection with the shooting, but said the incident appears to have been targeted, KIRO 7 News reported.

Local police did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment Tuesday morning, as details are still emerging.

Calls to 911 began coming in shortly after midnight, KIRO 7 reported. Kevin told KIRO 7 he held his friend, the teenage victim, until “his last breath.”

