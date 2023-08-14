Teen Relives Moment He Fell Over 70 Feet at Grand Canyon: 'I Lost My Grip and Started to Fall'

Wyatt Kauffman was standing on a ledge and “moving out of the way for people to take a picture” before his fall

By
Michael Lee Simpson
Michael Lee Simpson
Michael Lee Simpson
Michael Lee Simpson is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. He has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. His work has previously appeared in Entertainment Weekly, Variety, BuzzFeed, Reader's Digest, Backstage, Creative Screenwriting Magazine, The Drill Mag, Script Magazine, Ocala Magazine, and The Kansas City Star.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 14, 2023 10:04AM EDT
Grand Canyon National Park's Search and Rescue Team in action on the North Rim on Tuesday, August 8, 2023
Grand Canyon National Park's Search and Rescue Team in action on the North Rim . Photo:

Grand Canyon Conservancy Photo/Lauren Cisneros

A North Dakota teen is reliving the moment he fell over 70 feet from a cliff at the Grand Canyon.

Wyatt Kauffman, 13, slipped and fell at the Bright Angel Point trail on Tuesday. According to ABC News, authorities said it took emergency responders two hours to rescue him.

A helicopter flew Kauffman to a hospital in Las Vegas, where he received medical care for his injuries, which included a collapsed lung, a ruptured spleen, a concussion and fractures in his hand and finger, per the outlet. 

Kauffman, lying in a hospital bed, told 12 News in a video interview on Thursday that he was standing on the ledge and “moving out of the way for people to take a picture” before the fall.

“I was squatting down and hanging onto it [the rock],” he told the outlet, adding “I only had one hand on it, so it wasn’t that good of a grip.”

“It was kind of pushing me back,” he continued, “and I lost my grip and started to fall back.”

Wyatt told 12 News that his memory of the event was sparse, noting that he only remembers waking up in the back of the helicopter while flying to the hospital.

“Two hours is an eternity in a situation like that,” the boy’s father, Brian Kauffman, told the outlet, adding that emergency crews had to “repel down the cliff” to get his son “out of the canyon in a basket.”

Search and Rescue personnel preparing to do a rescue at Bright Angel Point on August 8, 2023.
Search and Rescue personnel preparing to do a rescue at Bright Angel Point.

NPS Photo/Robert Evans

Brian — who was in North Dakota at the time — took the first flight to Las Vegas upon hearing the news, telling 12 News that “It was one of the most heart-wrenching phone calls I’ve ever had.”

“His face looks so much better today than it did even yesterday,” he said, adding “We were just lucky we’re bringing our kid home in a car, in the front seat, instead of in a box.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Wyatt is the family’s only child and is expected to endure a long recovery, according to Fox 43. 

"I can say with great confidence that they put to use advanced medical skills in an austere environment that are rarely executed in most other places," Meghan Smith, preventive search and rescue supervisor, said in a National Park Service statement.

"It's clear that their training and hard work paid off, leading to a smooth, timely operation that will no doubt lead to better outcomes for this patient."

Related Articles
Dwayne Johnson Says He's 'Completely Heartbroken' by Maui Wildfires
Dwayne Johnson Says He's 'Completely Heartbroken' by Hawaii Wildfires as Death Toll Continues to Rise
Oprah Winfrey speaks onstage during Oprah's SuperSoul Conversations; An aerial view shows destroyed homes and buildings that burned to the ground around the harbor and Front Street in the historic Lahaina Town in the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui in Lahaina, Hawaii
Oprah Winfrey Promises to Make 'Major Donation' to Maui Following Devastating Wildfires
Grand Canyon - North Rim
Boy, 13, in Stable Condition After Falling Over 70 Feet into Grand Canyon
An aerial image taken on August 10, 2023 shows destroyed homes and buildings burned to the ground in Lahaina in the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui, Hawaii
Hawaii Fire Death Toll Reaches 93, Becoming Deadliest US Wildfire in More Than 100 Years
Dave Vogt
Lahaina Man Recounts Race Through a Wall of Fire That Leveled the Hawaiian Tourist Town
Maui Death Toll Rises
Hawaii Fire Death Toll Rises to 80 as Experts Estimate $1.3 Billion Damage to Residential Property
Christina Hall
Christina Hall Reveals Her Parents Evacuated Maui as Hawaii Wildfire Death Toll Rises to 80
Usher (2023) and Beyonce (1998)
Usher Reveals He Once Was a 'Chaperone' for Beyoncé When She Was Younger
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Pledge to Donate $100 Million to Maui Wildfire Relief
An aerial image taken on August 10, 2023 shows destroyed homes and buildings burned to the ground in Lahaina in the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui, Hawaii.
U.S. Coast Guard Provides Update as Hawaii Wildfire Death Toll Rises to 67
Governor of Hawaii Josh Green speaks during a press conference about the destruction of historic Lahaina and the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui in Wailuku, Hawaii
Estimated 1K People Missing in Hawaii amid Wildfires: It Was ‘Impossible’ to Warn Them
Denise Martinez, 26; and Noel Vigil-Benitez 3 Hog Hunters Dead After Falling into Underground Tank Trying to Rescue Dog
3 Hog Hunters Dead After Falling Into Underground Tank Trying to Rescue Dog
Wildfire wreckage is shown Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii.
Maui Resident Loses Home, Children’s Schools in Wildfires: 'All [My Son’s] Favorite Things Are Gone'
Katy Perry performs onstage during Katy Perry: PLAY Las Vegas Residency at Resorts World Las Vegas on December 29, 2021
Katy Perry Teases Her 'KP6 Era' During Her Las Vegas Residency with a Playful Remark
Texas Woman Elizabeth Francis Celebrates 114th Birthday
Houston Woman Born During Taft Presidency Marks 114th Birthday with Five Generations of Family 
'Devastated' Hawaii Woman Races Against Time to Survive Wildfire: 'I Didn't Want to Leave'
'Devastated' Hawaii Woman Races Against Time to Survive Wildfire: 'I Didn't Want to Leave'